New Date For Women's Home Game Against Gwalia

Monday, 17th Feb 2025 13:24

Ipswich Town Women’s home game against Gwalia United, which was scheduled to be played next Sunday, has been rescheduled for Sunday 30th March with a 2pm kick-off.

The match at the Martello Ground has moved due to the Welsh club having international call-ups. Tickets for the new game will be valid for the new date.

Town, who returned to the top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division after beating Exeter City 2-1 yesterday, are next in action away against second-placed Hashtag United on Sunday 2nd March.

The away game at Gwalia, which was postponed 10 minutes before kick-off in September then abandoned at half-time last month, is still to have a new date.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images