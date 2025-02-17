Enciso Set For MRI Scan
Monday, 17th Feb 2025 15:00
Town loanee Julio Enciso is set to undergo an MRI scan on the injury he suffered at Aston Villa on Saturday but with the problem not expected to be serious, according to Dr Osvaldo Insfrán, the doctor to the Paraguayan national team.
Paraguay international Enciso, on loan with the Blues for the rest of the season from Brighton, was withdrawn in the 17th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Villa Park in obvious pain having hurt his left knee.
Manager Kieran McKenna said afterwards, “It’s down the side of his knee, so we’ll have to wait for the assessment on that.”
According to Paraguayan website D10, Dr Insfrán, Enciso has been resting for two days before undergoing a scan on Tuesday.
“He felt a stitch in his knee, now has 48 hours of rest and on Tuesday he will undergo an MRI to determine the injury,” he said.
While cautious not to make too hasty a diagnosis, Dr Insfrán said the information he had had from England is that it is not expected to be a serious problem.
Enciso underwent two operations on the same knee in 2023 having torn his meniscus during training, sidelining him for six months.
Photo: Matchday Images
