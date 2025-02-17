Enciso Set For MRI Scan

Monday, 17th Feb 2025 15:00 Town loanee Julio Enciso is set to undergo an MRI scan on the injury he suffered at Aston Villa on Saturday but with the problem not expected to be serious, according to Dr Osvaldo Insfrán, the doctor to the Paraguayan national team. Paraguay international Enciso, on loan with the Blues for the rest of the season from Brighton, was withdrawn in the 17th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Villa Park in obvious pain having hurt his left knee. Manager Kieran McKenna said afterwards, “It’s down the side of his knee, so we’ll have to wait for the assessment on that.” According to Paraguayan website D10, Dr Insfrán, Enciso has been resting for two days before undergoing a scan on Tuesday. “He felt a stitch in his knee, now has 48 hours of rest and on Tuesday he will undergo an MRI to determine the injury,” he said. While cautious not to make too hasty a diagnosis, Dr Insfrán said the information he had had from England is that it is not expected to be a serious problem. Enciso underwent two operations on the same knee in 2023 having torn his meniscus during training, sidelining him for six months.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Monkey_Blue added 15:12 - Feb 17

Let’s hope it isn’t serious as he’s looked dangerous in both games he’s played so far. 2

Elpelly added 15:18 - Feb 17

Hopefully less serious than originally feared, as Enciso is a player who will improve our attacking threat and chances of survival. 3

Linkboy13 added 15:22 - Feb 17

He's a class above what we've got in his position and the sort of players we should be signing permanently if we are going to compete in the Premier league. 3

dirtydingusmagee added 15:38 - Feb 17

Pray its not serious we are running out of time and really need his tallent if we are to stay up .Looked really good in his short playing time . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments