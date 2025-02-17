U21s Beaten at Brentford

Monday, 17th Feb 2025 16:04

Town’s U21s were beaten 5-2 by Brentford at Wheatsheaf Park in Staines this afternoon.

The Bees went ahead in the first minute via Iwan Morgan, then Morgan added a second only three minutes later.

It was 3-0 to the home side in the 21st minute when Romelle Donovan found the net, but the Blues hit back on 24 when Josh Pitts, who joined Town from Southampton last month, made it two goals in two starts for the U21s.

And four minutes later, it was 3-2, Pitts bagging his third goal in two games.

But the West Londoners made it 4-2 in the 33rd minute as Morgan completed a first-half hat-trick.

It took until the 88th minute for the game’s seventh goal, Fabio Carvalho securing a 5-2 win for the Bees, who move to the top of Professional Development League Two South.

U21s: Binns, Elliott, Boniface, Agbaje, Heard, Towler, Mendel, T Taylor, Pitts, Roberts, Morgan. Subs: Lewis, Fletcher, Carr, Mauge, Adebayo.





Photo: Action Images