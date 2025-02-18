Enciso's Knee Injury Not Serious

Tuesday, 18th Feb 2025 16:41 Blues loan forward Julio Enciso’s MRI scan showed no serious problem regarding the knee injury he suffered at Aston Villa on Saturday, according to Dr Osvaldo Insfrán, the Paraguay national team’s chief medical officer. Previously, news emerged from Dr Insfrán that Enciso would undergo an MRI scan on his left knee today. That has how taken place and Dr Insfrán says the 21-year-old is making progress with no major problem having been shown up by the scan with reports elsewhere referring to to the injury as a “minor trauma” with the issue being assessed day-to-day. “Julio Enciso is greatly improved, the resonance [MRI] threw nothing of gravity,” Dr Insfrán told Paraguayan radio station 650AM. “He will enter a recovery regime in Ipswich, they don't have an estimated time at his club for his return. “We talk about trauma or sprain, studies will be done. There’s no talk of a recovery time, we hope he can get back to training. He will do physiotherapy and rehabilitation work.” Paraguay are concerned regarding Enciso’s fitness ahead of their March World Cup fixtures at home to Chile on March 20th and in Colombia six days later, and he hasn’t been ruled out of taking part in those games. Enciso underwent two operations on the same knee in 2023 having torn his meniscus during training, sidelining him for six months.

Photo: Matchday Images



hunty21 added 16:56 - Feb 18

If it's mot serious what we saying a week cos more than that and it's a length period doesn't sound good if rehab and physio required and a doubt for international break -1

Stato added 17:07 - Feb 18

Lots of us are hoping this lad will contribute goals and assists in our battle to finish ahead of Wolves so this is welcome news 2

Kentish_Tractor added 17:27 - Feb 18

We will need confirmation from the club with the official results - but hopefully only a sprain and he's only out for a short period of time. I imagine he'll definitely be out for Spurs and possibly United but hopfully back soon after! 0

