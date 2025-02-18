Enciso's Knee Injury Not Serious
Tuesday, 18th Feb 2025 16:41
Blues loan forward Julio Enciso’s MRI scan showed no serious problem regarding the knee injury he suffered at Aston Villa on Saturday, according to Dr Osvaldo Insfrán, the Paraguay national team’s chief medical officer.
Previously, news emerged from Dr Insfrán that Enciso would undergo an MRI scan on his left knee today.
That has how taken place and Dr Insfrán says the 21-year-old is making progress with no major problem having been shown up by the scan with reports elsewhere referring to to the injury as a “minor trauma” with the issue being assessed day-to-day.
“Julio Enciso is greatly improved, the resonance [MRI] threw nothing of gravity,” Dr Insfrán told Paraguayan radio station 650AM.
“He will enter a recovery regime in Ipswich, they don't have an estimated time at his club for his return.
“We talk about trauma or sprain, studies will be done. There’s no talk of a recovery time, we hope he can get back to training. He will do physiotherapy and rehabilitation work.”
Paraguay are concerned regarding Enciso’s fitness ahead of their March World Cup fixtures at home to Chile on March 20th and in Colombia six days later, and he hasn’t been ruled out of taking part in those games.
Enciso underwent two operations on the same knee in 2023 having torn his meniscus during training, sidelining him for six months.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Premier League Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion by ad_wilkin
The Fabian Hurzeler project is now half a season in and appears to be going through a bit of a dip currently. The Seagulls sit 10th in the league following four straights draws and their last win came all the way back in November when they beat Bournemouth 2-1.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]