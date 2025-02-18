Robinson to Referee Tottenham Match

Tuesday, 18th Feb 2025 17:09 Town’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon will be refereed by Tim Robinson, who will be making his first visit to Portman Road since taking charge of the Leicester City match in November. During the Foxes’ visit, the Blues, then 1-0 in front, were denied a penalty when Conor Chaplin was clearly fouled inside the area by Abdul Fatawu. VAR opted not to overturn the penalty decision, despite the official appearing to have been unsighted when the incident took place, and to add insult to injury Kalvin Phillips was harshly dismissed for a second bookable offence in the aftermath. The game eventually ended 1-1 with the visitors levelling in the fourth minute of injury time. Following the match, Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna held a meeting with Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), at Portman Road with the controversy one of a number of refereeing and VAR decisions which had gone against the Blues over the course of several fixtures. West Sussex-based Robinson will be assisted on Saturday by Simon Long and Steve Meredith with the fourth official David Webb. The VAR official will be Chris Kavanagh and his assistant Tim Wood.

bringmeaKuqi added 17:24 - Feb 18

I hope the crowd let him know what we think of the Leicester game. The reality is that pressure influences decisions (as we saw with Tuanzebe) 2

dirtydingusmagee added 17:27 - Feb 18

Ooooh sh#t 2

blues1 added 17:30 - Feb 18

Reffed the Liverpool and leicester games. Awful both times. Can only hope he's better on Saturday. 2

RegencyBlue added 17:32 - Feb 18

Well he owes us one is all I can say!



Having said that I’m expecting nothing. 2

sohamblue74 added 17:45 - Feb 18

Not good news. A truly shocking ref. Amazed that they have sent him back to PR after his dismal performance at the Leicester match. 3

ButchersBrokenNose added 17:55 - Feb 18

Words fail me... 0

mrmorisato added 18:00 - Feb 18

What makes these appointments more interesting is that one of the Assistant referees for this match is Mr Simon Long who used to be the Referees development officier for the Suffolk FA and is an Ipswich Town fan so I'm puzzled as to why the PGMOL has given him this appointment???......I've known him for years as he used to work on Adastral Park in Martlesham. Simon's registered County FA is now Cornwall, but I will be watching on with a very close eye as to what he gives gives us on Saturday :) #COYBs 1

