Robinson to Referee Tottenham Match
Tuesday, 18th Feb 2025 17:09
Town’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon will be refereed by Tim Robinson, who will be making his first visit to Portman Road since taking charge of the Leicester City match in November.
During the Foxes’ visit, the Blues, then 1-0 in front, were denied a penalty when Conor Chaplin was clearly fouled inside the area by Abdul Fatawu.
VAR opted not to overturn the penalty decision, despite the official appearing to have been unsighted when the incident took place, and to add insult to injury Kalvin Phillips was harshly dismissed for a second bookable offence in the aftermath.
The game eventually ended 1-1 with the visitors levelling in the fourth minute of injury time.
Following the match, Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton and manager Kieran McKenna held a meeting with Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), at Portman Road with the controversy one of a number of refereeing and VAR decisions which had gone against the Blues over the course of several fixtures.
West Sussex-based Robinson will be assisted on Saturday by Simon Long and Steve Meredith with the fourth official David Webb. The VAR official will be Chris Kavanagh and his assistant Tim Wood.
