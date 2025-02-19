Town Given 2,932 Tickets For Forest Cup Clash

Wednesday, 19th Feb 2025 12:12 Town have been given a final allocation of 2,932 tickets for the FA Cup fifth round tie at Nottingham Forest on Monday 3rd March (KO 7.30pm). Seats will go on sale at 10am on Thursday with the match all-ticket and none available on the day. Priority points are no longer being awarded for cup fixtures due to instances where tickets have been bought but not used. Prices are £25 for adults, £23 for senior citizens aged 66-plus, £19 for under-18s and £15 for under-14s accompanied by an adult with no children under four admitted at the City Ground. Full priority details on the club site. The Blues will be playing in the Town fifth round for the first time since February 2007 when they were beaten 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned. Town secured their place in the last 16 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena. Forest, the Premier League’s third-placed side, defeated League One Exeter City on penalties in their fourth-round tie. The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the FA Cup in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0. They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997, the Midlanders winning both games 3-0.



Photo: Action Images



