New Date For Women's Game at Watford

Wednesday, 19th Feb 2025 12:40

Ipswich Town Women’s postponed game at Watford has been rescheduled for Sunday 6th April (KO 2pm).

The game was originally set to be played on Sunday 2nd February but the pitch at Wealdstone’s Grosvenor Vale ground was deemed “unstable and unsafe” to play on by local officials.

Town are currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division with the Hornets fifth, 10 points behind.

In October, the teams played out a goalless draw at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe.

Tickets for the original staging are valid for the new date.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images