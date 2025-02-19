Ex-Blues Full-Back Penney Joins Altrincham

Wednesday, 19th Feb 2025 21:12 Former Town left-back Matt Penney has joined Vanarama National League Altrincham. The 27-year-old left Rochdale after a short spell in January having previously been without a club for a year and a half after leaving Portman Road in the summer of 2023. Penney made his debut for the Robins, who are sixth in the National League, as a 26th-minute sub in last night’s 2-1 win at Hartlepool before being replaced on 83. The Chesterfield-born full-back was among the influx of players at Town in the summer of 2021 after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the previous season and went on to make 21 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. Penney spent the first half of 2022/23 on loan at Motherwell and the second at Charlton before being released that summer. Elsewhere, former Blues forward Armando Dobra, 23, has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Chesterfield having joined the Spireites after settling his contract with Town in the summer of 2022.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 21:30 - Feb 19

Blimey only 27, seems a lifetime ago he played for us! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments