New Date For Gwalia Away Trip

Thursday, 20th Feb 2025 13:17

Ipswich Town Women’s seemingly cursed away game against Gwalia United has been rearranged for Sunday 16th March at Ocean Park Stadium in Cardiff (KO 1pm).

In January, the match was abandoned at half-time with the Blues 2-0 up through a Sophie Peskett brace (above) due to a waterlogged pitch at the Newport Stadium, that game having been a rescheduling after the fixture was initially postponed 10 minutes before kick-off in September, also due to heavy rain.

Town’s Women are currently top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division with the Welsh side eighth.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images