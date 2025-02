U18s Host Watford

Friday, 21st Feb 2025 08:58 Town’s U18s host Watford at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South on Saturday afternoon (KO midday). The young Blues, who were beaten 5-2 at Swansea last week, George Chenery scoring both Town goals, are eighth in PDL2 South with the Hornets fourth.

Photo: TWTD



