McKenna: Enciso Injury Not Significant, Morsy, Davis, Szmodics and Perhaps Chaplin Back in Squad
Friday, 21st Feb 2025 14:31
Blues boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed Julio Enciso’s scans showed no serious damage but with no firm timescale for the Paraguayan international’s return, while Sam Morsy, Leif Davis and Sammie Szmodics are back in the squad for Saturday’s home game against Tottenham with a decision to made on Conor Chaplin.
Brighton loanee Enciso limped off in the first half at Aston Villa last week in clear pain with fears he may have significantly hurt a left knee on which he previously underwent two operations.
“He’s had some scans, as I think has been published,” McKenna said. “Thankfully it wasn’t any new significant damage, so it’s just mostly going to need a period of time to settle down.
“Quite how long that is, we’re not exactly sure. It’s just a little period of letting the knee settle down and it’ll be building it back up again and hopefully we’ll get him back as soon as possible.
“Honestly, [regarding] the exact timescale for that, we need to see how he reacts at each stage but the good news was there was no new or significant damage to the knee.”
Skipper Morsy and left-back Davis missed last week’s match due to minor knocks but are back in training, as is Sammie Szmodics, who aggravated his ankle injury at Coventry.
“Both have trained today and Sammie Szmodics has trained today as well, so all available for the squad,” McKenna added.
Chaplin has been out since the turn of the year with a knee injury but could also be back in the 20-man party.
“Conor’s trained today,” McKenna said. “He’s a little bit behind, but he’s trained with the group as well, so we’ve got a decision to make on that one.”
Town will be without Axel Tuanzebe, who is suspended for one match after his red card last weekend.
Photo: Matchday Images
