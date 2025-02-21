McKenna: Lack of Home Wins Mostly Down to Small Margins

Friday, 21st Feb 2025 16:28 Boss Kieran McKenna has reflected on the Blues’ form at Portman Road where he believes they could have picked up three or four victories this season. The superb 2-0 win against Chelsea just after Christmas remains Town’s only home win this season with two of their three-point hauls having come on their travels, at Spurs, who they host tomorrow, and Wolves. McKenna feels his side could have recorded more than just the one victory on Suffolk soil with a number of games, the draws with Leicester, Fulham, Manchester United and Leicester, and the defeats to AFC Bournemouth and most recently Southampton, having been games which could have gone either way. “I think it’s mostly small margins, that’s the truth,” he said. “If you look at our home games, we’ve had many more opportunities to win than we’ve had in our away games. “We’ve been a few seconds, a hair’s breadth, a few millimetres from winning games and we could easily have been sitting here with treble or four times the number of home wins that we’ve had. “In our away games, we’ve seemed to compete really well and stay in the games. We’ve managed to see games out a little bit better or get the margins to go our way. “I don’t there’s loads in it. I think on a par score, we’d have picked up a lot more points at home and away from home we’ve probably been a little bit more clinical and managed to see out a couple of tight games. I think it’s only that. “I think most of the home performances have been good and we’ve put ourselves in good situations to win games and we just haven’t managed to get as many over the line as we would have liked to. “We’ve got to try and do that again. We’ve got to try and perform to a top level which gives us a chance to be in games, to compete in games and then when you’re in games and the result’s on the line, it’s down to really small margins and we’ve got to try and take care of everything we can to get the margins to go our way.”

TWTD



orfordbuoy added 16:46 - Feb 21

whilst getting so many things right, your insistence on playing Muric, Morsy and bringing on AAH is also a factor for points lost. 0

MaySixth added 16:48 - Feb 21

Idiotic statement @orfordbuoy -4

Stato added 16:57 - Feb 21

the number of points we have list through individual errors from Morsy and Muric into double figures easily 2

orfordbuoy added 17:11 - Feb 21

Maysixth - play the post not the poster. And there's no need for insults - this isn't the 50's something, echo-chamber forum. 0

bluebullet29l added 17:13 - Feb 21

I agree morsy and muric have cost us a lot of points. Morsy should no way start. The Premier league is to quick for him. Cajuste and philips for me definitely.

0

BlueRuin69 added 17:27 - Feb 21

People turning on Morsy, sad to see 0

