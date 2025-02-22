New Sponsor For Sir Bobby Robson Stand

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 11:03

Achilleus Security has been announced as the new sponsor of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand.

The company supplies stewarding and security services and has worked with Premier League clubs, at concerts, festivals and to private companies and venues.

Branding for Achilleus, which is also becoming an elite partner of the club, will appear on the stand for the first time when the Blues take on Tottenham Hotspur at Portman Road this afternoon.

“My love for Ipswich Town goes back to my childhood when I stood as a fan in the North Stand cheering on legends like John Wark, Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Russell Osman and Alan Brazil,” managing director Mario Garcia told the club site.

“It was Ipswich Town that gave me my love for the game and, from those original foundations, football has become a part of our business and a major part of my family's life.”

Andy Wooldridge, Town’s commercial director, added: “This long-term partnership represents another significant commercial step for the club.

“It was of great importance that the next sponsor of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand was the right fit for the club and we feel Achilleus Security are a great addition to our growing number of partners.”

The stand was sponsored for the first time in 2022 by The KBB Centre, a local kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms company.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images