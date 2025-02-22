Four Changes For Blues Against Spurs
Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 14:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur with Ben Godfrey, Leif Davis, Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke returning to the team.
Godfrey takes over from the suspended Axel Tuanzebe on the right of the defence with Davis returning at left-back having missed the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last week with a minor injury. Keeper Alex Palmer is making his home debut.
Philogene is handed his full home debut on the right with Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left behind out-and-out striker Liam Delap.
Julio Enciso misses out having suffered a knee injury last week, while Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson drop to the bench.
Skipper Sam Morsy is fit again after the abdominal problem which kept him out at Villa Park but is also among the subs, as is Sammie Szmodics. Dara O’Shea captains in the Egypt international’s absence.
For Tottenham, Brennan Johnson, the son of former Blues striker David, returns to the XI for James Maddison, who is on the bench.
Destiny Udogie comes in at left-back with Pedro Porro a sub. At centre-half, Archie Gray takes over from Ben Davies, who is absent from the squad. Ex-Blues loanee Dane Scarlett is on the bench.
Town: Palmer, Godfrey, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Morsy, Taylor, Szmodics, Broadhead, Hirst.
Spurs: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Tel. Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Reguilon, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Moore, Odobert, Scarlett.
Photo: Matchday Images
