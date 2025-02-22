Four Changes For Blues Against Spurs

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 14:16 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur with Ben Godfrey, Leif Davis, Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke returning to the team. Godfrey takes over from the suspended Axel Tuanzebe on the right of the defence with Davis returning at left-back having missed the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa last week with a minor injury. Keeper Alex Palmer is making his home debut. Philogene is handed his full home debut on the right with Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left behind out-and-out striker Liam Delap. Julio Enciso misses out having suffered a knee injury last week, while Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson drop to the bench. Skipper Sam Morsy is fit again after the abdominal problem which kept him out at Villa Park but is also among the subs, as is Sammie Szmodics. Dara O’Shea captains in the Egypt international’s absence. For Tottenham, Brennan Johnson, the son of former Blues striker David, returns to the XI for James Maddison, who is on the bench. Destiny Udogie comes in at left-back with Pedro Porro a sub. At centre-half, Archie Gray takes over from Ben Davies, who is absent from the squad. Ex-Blues loanee Dane Scarlett is on the bench. Town: Palmer, Godfrey, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Morsy, Taylor, Szmodics, Broadhead, Hirst. Spurs: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Gray, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Tel. Subs: Kinsky, Porro, Reguilon, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Moore, Odobert, Scarlett.

Photo: Matchday Images



Town1Inter0 added 14:21 - Feb 22

Looks like we want to take the game to them. With Sammie, Broadhead and Hirst from the bench it not a bad lineup.

TimmyH added 14:28 - Feb 22

Philogene hasn't impressed me so far and would rather had Broadhead starting, Davis defensively is also concerning...too many changes from game to game.

Lightningboy added 14:36 - Feb 22

Not Hutchinson's best position as he's proved time & time again.



Feel sorry for Townsend who's looked far better defensively than Davis.

4

Sensiblue added 14:41 - Feb 22

On paper it's a good XI with a bit on quality on the bench. I do worry that we might be catching Spurs 2 or 3 weeks to late with the recent return of a few for them. If we can get at them and score first, I fancy our chances today.

2-1 again, COYB

2-1 again, COYB

0

SW1_Blue added 14:41 - Feb 22

I thought Townsend looked excellent and Davis has been poor this year so a disappointing swap for me.

blueboy1981 added 14:43 - Feb 22

No continuity - too many changes game after game, week after week !

Only ever two thirds of a Team that aren’t virtual strangers every game ?

Even top European or Prem’ teams don’t change lineups like we do !! 1

tractorboybig added 14:50 - Feb 22

to many changes and some poor selections here

0

Leejames99 added 14:57 - Feb 22

It looks a good line up to me do feel for Townsend

COyB

COyB 0

TimmyH added 15:00 - Feb 22

Clarke and Philogene starting together...hhmmmmm

