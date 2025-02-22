Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Match Report

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 17:09 Town are five points plus goal difference from Premier League safety following a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves’ 1-0 win away at 10-man AFC Bournemouth. The Blues started brightly, Liam Delap hitting the post with a header, but Brennan Johnson netted on 18 and 26 before Omari Hutchinson pulled one back nine minutes before the break. However, Spurs added a third through Djed Spence with their first chance of the second half on 77 and Dejan Kulusevski grabbed a fourth with six minutes remaining. Boss Kieran McKenna made four changes from the side which started last week’s 1-1 draw at Aston Villa with Ben Godfrey, Leif Davis, Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke returning to the team. Godfrey took over from the suspended Axel Tuanzebe on the right of the defence with Davis returning at left-back having missed the game at Villa Park with a minor injury. Philogene was handed his full home debut on the right with Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Jack Clarke on the left behind out-and-out striker Liam Delap. Julio Enciso missed out having suffered a knee injury last week, while Conor Townsend and Ben Johnson dropped to the bench having started against the Villans. Skipper Sam Morsy is fit again after the abdominal problem which kept him out at Villa Park but was also among the subs, as was Sammie Szmodics. Dara O’Shea captained in the Egypt international’s absence. For Tottenham, Johnson, the son of former Blues striker David, returned to the XI for James Maddison, who was on the bench. Destiny Udogie came in at left-back with Pedro Porro a sub. At centre-half, Archie Gray took over from Ben Davies, who was absent from the squad. Ex-Blues loanee Dane Scarlett was on the bench. Town almost scored within seconds of the start. Jens Cajuste played through Liam Delap, who burst round the outside of Gray before hitting a shot which Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved to his left. The loose ball ran to Philogene, whose goal-bound shot struck Omari Hutchinson on the line. Town looked to get another opportunity but the linesman’s flag had been raised as Hutchinson had been offside. Delap threatened again in the third minute, drifting past Gray on the left of the box as if the former Leeds youngster wasn’t there before stabbing across the face and wide. Play moved to the other end, Udogie running beyond O’Shea on the Spurs left but Palmer was off his line quickly to claim at the Italian international’s feet. Delap went even closer to scoring in the seventh minute, flicking a near post header from Phillips’s free-kick out on the right beyond Vicario but off the post. The loose ball didn’t immediately fall kindly but was nodded back to the edge of the area from where Philogene sent an overhead kick deep into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. Tottenham began to see most of the ball and went close to going in front in the 13th minute. Skipper Son Heung-Min got round the outside of Godfrey on the left and cut back to Lucas Bergvall, whose low shot was blocked by O’Shea. The ball ricocheted towards Johnson at the right post but Jacob Greaves somehow managed to take away from the former Forest man. Dejan Kulusevski nodded back in but O’Shea was fouled by Mathys Tel. Moments later, Johnson got his name in referee Tim Robinson’s book for a foul on Davis as the Town full-back sought to break out of defence on the left. However, in the 18th minute it was Johnson who would net the game’s opening goal. Gray’s long ball sent Son in behind on the left. The South Korean international worked some space to leave Godfrey standing and get to the byline before flashing a low ball across for Johnson, who got in front of Davis and slammed into the net. The goal was harsh on the Blues, who had had the been the better side and had had most of the early chances, but with the visitors able to take their second serious opportunity, having found a weakness down Town’s right, a reminder of the clinical finishing at Premier League level. The Blues looked to hit back, Clarke looping a header to Vicario in the 20th minute from a Hutchinson cross, then a minute later Delap hitting a shot from distance which deflected behind.

Following the flag-kick, Philogene shot not too far over, then on 24 Delap scuffed a low effort through to Vicario. But two minutes later, Johnson doubled his side’s lead. Son was again played in behind Godfrey on the Town right, the visitors’ skipper cutting back to Johnson, who had been left completely unmarked 10 yards out on the far side of the box, from where he slotted home with ease. On 26, Son was found on the left again but this time hit a low shot which deflected but with Palmer able to save. Four minutes later, Clarke was yellow-carded for standing on Djed Spence’s foot after the ball had gone. It was a dispirited Portman Road as the half-hour mark passed with the Blues having played well before all but gifting Spurs their two goals. However, the mood was significantly lifted in the 36th minute when Town pulled a goal back. Phillips won the ball five yards outside the Tottenham box and threaded in Clarke on the left of the area. The winger, a one-time Spurs player, cut back to Hutchinson, who smashed a shot across Vicario and into the net, the former Chelsea man’s third goal of the season. Three minutes later, the same two players combined again, Clarke finding Hutchinson on the edge of the area but this time his shot was too weak to test Vicario. Soon after, Godfrey was booked for a foul on Son. Town’s impetus, both on and off the pitch, had been restored by the goal but in the 42nd minute Rodrigo Bentancur, Tottenham’s scorer in the Blues’ win in North London in November, brought the ball forward into the area unchallenged before his shot was saved by Palmer, Greaves subsequently nodding behind. As the game moved into three minutes of injury time, Son was again found in space on the Spurs left but this time his shot was blocked by Godfrey. That was the last action of an entertaining, end-to-end half. The Blues had started like a house on fire with Delap having three opportunities before Tottenham had settled into the match. But as so often this season, the Blues were made to pay for not taking their chances with the visitors going into a two-goal lead having found easy pickings down Town’s right flank with Tuanzebe badly missed and Godfrey evidently not back to the top of his game after his half-season of inaction in Italy with Atalanta and Davis twice losing Johnson. However, despite being two goals behind, the Blues stayed in the game and Phillips, Clarke and Hutchinson made the most of the opportunity to pull a goal back when it came. Town made a change at half-time, a predictable one, Luke Woolfenden taking over from Godfrey with O’Shea moving out to the right and the Ipswich-born defender taking up his usual central role. The second half hadn’t settled into a pattern before Cajuste required treatment, Bentancur inadvertently falling on the grounded Swedish international and twisting his ankle. The on-loan Napoli man continued briefly before taking to the turf again and was replaced by Jack Taylor. Neither side showed any serious threat until the 56th minute when Clarke and Delap won possession on the left with Vicario out of his goal but the winger’s low cross was cut out. Moments later, Gray fouled his former Leeds teammate Davis out on the left but the free-kick came to nothing. However, within a minute Philogene was felled just outside the box by Udogie. Hutchinson’s free-kick slammed into the wall, as did Phillips’s follow-up, but the ball reached the forward again on the right and his deep cross found Woolfenden at the far post, where he nodded into the ground and past Vicario. The centre-half thought he’d scored his first Premier League goal until the linesman raised his flag, VAR confirming that the defender had been offside. Spurs had the next chance, Davis sliding in to block in front of Johnson as the forward looked to shoot as a low cross reached him from the left. Following the corner, Kevin Danso was shoulder barged to the ground somewhat firmly by O’Shea, the on-loan Lens man claiming a penalty but with referee Robinson and VAR not interested. Spurs subsequently made their first changes, goalscorer Johnson and Udogie making way for ex-Norwich forward Maddison and Porro, then on 68 Nathan Broadhead took over from Clarke for Town. The Blues were beginning to put the visitors under pressure with Philogene and Hutchinson both having an impact down the right, Broadhead almost having an opportunity for a clear shot at goal from a ball in from the right before being closed down. Spurs made a double change on 75, ex-Blues loanee Scarlett and Wilson Odobert coming on for Son and Tel, ahead of a Town free-kick from which O’Shea and Danso clashed heads. Referee Robinson annoyed the home support by starting with a drop ball with play having stopped as it had gone out for a Blues throw, then for a dubious foul by Philogene on Maddison. The ex-Canary, whose every touch had been booed by Town fans, created the visitors’ third goal in the 77th minute. The England international skipped his way into the area surrounded by defenders before laying off to Spence, whose shot deflected off Woolfenden’s calf and into the roof of the net. Phillips, who had continued his recent positive progress, received treatment in the aftermath of the goal and was eventually replaced by Morsy, who was handed his armband by O’Shea, while George Hirst took over from Delap. In the 84th minute, the visitors scored their fourth. With Greaves down in the Spurs half following a clash of heads with Scarlett, Kulusevski brought the ball forward down the right, cut inside Woolfenden before hitting a shot which curled into the net off the inside of the far post. Greaves claimed play should have been stopped due to his head injury, but in vain. Three minutes later, O’Shea headed into the side-netting from a tight angle from a deep corner from the right. VAR had a look at a Kulusevski challenge on Broadhead in the area during eight minutes of injury time, but the Blues were once again unsuccessful. Referee Robinson was booed off by the Town support at the whistle, mainly for his performance in the Leicester match earlier in the season, although the Blues had been on the end of one or two questionable decisions from the West Sussex-based official. An afternoon which had begun with so much promise finished as another of frustration and disappointment and a ninth home defeat of the season, compounded by Wolves’ surprise win at Bournemouth, which leaves the Blues five points away from safety with the Old Gold having a goal difference superior by 12. Once again, Town were unable to score during their spells on top, both in the first half and at 2-1 in the second, with the opposition taking their opportunities more clinically when they came with Son exploiting the Blues’ weakness down their right side time and again in the first half, creating two goals and two further chances. Town had spells on top and there was little between the teams for long periods, the Blues showing their usual spirit with Phillips, Clarke and Hutchinson combining well for the goal, but the difference was in both final thirds and once Spurs had scored their third there was no way back into the match. McKenna’s men, whose path to Premier League survival looks ever more difficult, are next in action away at Manchester United on Wednesday, the Red Devils having drawn 2-2 at Everton earlier today. Town: Palmer, Godfrey (Woolfenden 46), O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Phillips (Morsy 79), Cajuste (Taylor 52), Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke (Broadhead 68), Delap (Hirst 79). Unused: Muric, Johnson, Townsend, Szmodics. Spurs: Vicario, Spence, Danso, Gray, Udogie (Porro 64), Bentancur, Bergvall, Johnson (Maddison 64), Kulusevski, Son (c) (Scarlett 75), Tel (Odobert 75). Unused: Kinsky, Reguilon, Sarr, Bissouma, Moore.

Photo: Reuters



Eeyore added 17:11 - Feb 22

Score flattered Spurs. We needed an early goal but didn't get the luck we needed with the early chances. But was like playing with 10 men with Philogene so lacking in confidence. I can only guess that Mckenna didn't want to risk Szmodics. I suppose Philogene will improve, because he couldn't possibly do any worse.

Goalkeeper was good again and most players put in a really good shift. Wolves will be a must win. But looking forward to being at Old Trafford on Wednesday because - well you never know. 1

blueboy1981 added 17:14 - Feb 22

Another Opportunity for points missed today !

Who’s got the best excuse lined up for this one ? - they must surely be wearing thin now ! 2

TimmyH added 17:15 - Feb 22

That game sort of says a lot about our season full stop, well certainly at home. Caught on the transition too easily, not taking chances and injuries. Have to also say that the starting line up didn't look right with Philogene and Clarke (both struggled so far) and a better defensive player in Townsend benched. 4 goals for Tottenham and it's not as if they created copious chances.



No point looking at what Wolves do if we can't do the business ourselves and lets be honest we've been poor at home and 2025 drawing a blank! 8

ITFCSG added 17:15 - Feb 22

Spurs didn't even need to get out of second gear today to put 4 past us at PR even though many people were laughing at them for being rubbish. Then what does that make us? Lots of aimless running but Vicario might as well has a picnic in goal during the second half. KMcK and Ashton may have more cock and bull stories to tell, but any realist can see that we are down barring a miracle. 5

grow_our_own added 17:18 - Feb 22

Love McK, but keeper and right-back this season have been among his very few mistakes since arriving. Dodgy sending-off last week cost us today. If Harry Clarke was still here, I think he'd be second choice. 3

EricGatesShinpad added 17:19 - Feb 22

Godfrey was found out again, accepting that Song is class and has been for a long time. I can see why Godfrey was let go by the Eyeties as he can't defend. OShea was better there but the damage was done.

Overall not a bad performance and 4 goals flattered Spurs but they never really looked in trouble. Clarke and Philogene have lots of potential in the f inal third but in the other two tthirds they don't seem to help either full back.

Other than that, the effort is there, we are still fighting and we are in better shape than Leicester and Southampton.... Uppa Town! 6

Bluejayzus added 17:19 - Feb 22

And with the Wolves result I think we are down. We have a decent team, but the prem is just not competitive. Any team coming up will face the same. It’s not the team it’s the league. The premier league need to make changes and fast or it will be come pointless exercise for promotion. 2

StringerBell added 17:21 - Feb 22

Unfortunately, we’re simply not good enough to stay up. It’s massively disappointing but we haven’t managed to bridge the gap in such a short space of time after back-to-back promotions. Hopefully the nucleus of the team will be retained because they should be able to get us back up at the first attempt. But, let’s face it, we’ll be in the Championship again next season. 2

oioihardy added 17:22 - Feb 22

Thought we played decent first half

Philips and cajuste so much better together but now injured so back to morsy we go ( which is a shame)



Right back and lw and number 10 are major problems for us ...



Even though omari got his goal he's pretty useless as a 10 . He's so much better down the right



Jaden can go back to villa

And lw we just don't have much . Clarke is too weak

Broadhead I love him he links play so well but doesn't contribute enough numbers wise



We basically haven't recruited well for these positions in both windows and it's really effecting us



Enjoy the prem while we are here still



Ps tim Robinson was dog water . Needs to be sent down to national league terrible ref 2

Bluewhiteboy added 17:28 - Feb 22

All fart no ......

What a waste of money. To much quantity not enough quality -1

therein61 added 17:30 - Feb 22

I'm afraid (from possibly being 2 or 3 up in a few minutes to lose 4-1) that was alarming!!! 0

cartman1972 added 17:31 - Feb 22

Sadly we're weak , light weight players. McKenna chops and changes the line up week in week out and has most to answer, spent a fortune on some rubbish ....Philogene , Clarke etc . Be glad to be back in the championship 0

Town1Inter0 added 17:33 - Feb 22

Feels like we’ve been punished twice for Tuanzebe’s first yellow that wasn’t last week. 3

IP9 added 17:33 - Feb 22

An early goal from us *could* have changed it, but... Godfrey not good enough, Clarke not good enough, second home game in a row where we have not had a shot on target in the second half. That's simply not good enough, and at times, Spurs were there for the taking. Ending the pitch with 5 of the league 1 team out there... Thanks for the journey boys, but we're just not good enough to compete at this level. 5

blueboy1981 added 17:35 - Feb 22

We are like a Fish out of Water in the Prem’ - and gasping for Air now.

In fact we are conceding so many it’s become a joke, and embarrassing for the Club.

Will we ever have a better chance of staying in the Prem’ than this season ? - I doubt it !

Fact is, the bottom third teams are as weak this season, as ever likely to be.

Interesting times ahead now for all the wrong reasons at the Club, therefore don’t discount anything at all.

What looks nailed on now, will not have been in any of the Owners Plans - whatever Supporters prefer to believe …. !!!

Supporters may be Benevolent - Owners cannot, and will not, be so accommodating of such !!

We’ll see ? -4

itfc2024 added 17:36 - Feb 22

well todays the day we have been relegated making up 5 points 6 if u include goal difference if 2 much to achieve we don't score enough and concede to many goals



today Godfrey was shocking send him back now and play players that will give their all



philogene 20 million your having a laugh what a waste of money



Hutchinson yes he scored today but hasn't done nothing this season



I hope mckenna don't come out with the same old rubbish we lost by fine margins sorry we didn't Tottenham took their big chances we didn't which has happened all season 1

IP9 added 17:38 - Feb 22

P.S. i called Godfrey a terrible signing on the day he joined, 93 minutes from September to January with Atalanta then jumping into the premier league, never going to happen in a million years, Harry Clarke was and still is a much better option! Another poor McKenna decision I am afraid to say... 3

number8 added 17:40 - Feb 22

Davis is defensively nowhere near good enough for the premier league. -1

JPR77 added 17:40 - Feb 22

Thought we started bright, got in their faces but their goal against the run of play and the referee sucked the life out of us. Survival looks unlikely now.



Tim Robinson should be assessed and deemed not fit to ref at this level, some shocking decisions. 1

tractorboybig added 17:41 - Feb 22

it shows the manager is out of his depth. poor additions since august and poor team selection again. It was a championship team against a poor premiership team which in reality condemns us to relegation/ 2

joyousblue added 17:43 - Feb 22

Well done Eeyore quality post constructive and true , blueboy your just a nothing person , here we go from a host of you lets attack the young talent lets knock thier confidence , what the heck gives you the right to believe , that were down , that were rubbish , im sick of you so called managers who feel they know more , just like the bloke who phoned radio suffolk in the early days of mckenna , saying he should be doing this or that , he felt this or that was wrong , and he has never gone to a game , i will contiinue to go home and AWAY, they are my team even if we lose 4.1 everygame , all you supposed managers doing what you do best knocking the youngsters confidence etc my god you cheese me off big time we lost we are not down ,and even then my support is unbreakable leave the kids alone 0

brittaniaman added 17:45 - Feb 22

We try in this league but unfortunately we are not up to it, bad luck and injuries have not helped us, with 1pt in these last 6 games speaks volumes. Games are now running out for us for the catch up . 1

Broadbent23 added 17:45 - Feb 22

The games we think we can win are much harder to win, hapered by poor refereeing. Then with all and sundry gaining points above us; life in the PL becomes really hard. I will not concede the R word. This is a learning curve for KMc, so we move forward and gain what we can in future games. Brave performance but nievity still in some areas. 1

surgery added 17:45 - Feb 22

And please McKenna none of this garbage about taking positives from the game. When are we going to see the positive results of all the positives you’ve taken from previous games? 1

