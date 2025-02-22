McKenna: Disappointing to Lose Outstanding Cajuste and Phillips

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 18:15 Town boss Kieran McKenna hadn’t had a full report on the injuries suffered by Jens Cajuste and Kalvin Phillips during the 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham by the time he gave his press conference but confirmed the Sweden international suffered an ankle problem and the on-loan Manchester City man a calf issue. Cajuste was replaced by Jack Taylor in the 52nd minute and Phillips as the game moved into its final 10 minutes by skipper Sam Morsy. “I haven’t had a full report, only coming off speaking to the players,” McKenna said. “Jens has gone over on his ankle in the challenge and Kalvin was a calf. “Disappointing as I thought in the first half the two of them were outstanding.” The pair look to be doubts ahead of Wednesday’s visit to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Photo: Matchday Images



benslifeyt added 18:30 - Feb 22

Such a shame , both so good today 1

Marinersnose added 19:05 - Feb 22

Phillips was outstanding.. Today was a big opportunity but we’ve capitulated. Southampton at home was the same albeit today we should’ve been two up in 5 minutes. We aren’t good enough I’m afraid 1

Leejames99 added 19:11 - Feb 22

Of those two are injured then we are doomed, Morsy and Taylor in midfield with Luongo as back up, it just gets worse, I think it's best to prepare for next season in Championship and playing the mostly likely line up, will be a completely new midfield, Cam Humphries back, H Clarke right back we be all good next season. 0

