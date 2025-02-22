Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Highlights
Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 21:51
Highlights of Town’s 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
The Premier League Champions visit Portman Road sat in a lowly sixth place position following a November and December spell where they lost to Tottenham (twice), Bournemouth, Sporting Lisbon, Brighton, Liverpool, Juventus, Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]