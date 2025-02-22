Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Highlights

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 21:51 Highlights of Town’s 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



DBaldy added 22:05 - Feb 22

Don't bother watching these!



First clip is of Spurs First goal, nevermind our early chances, including hitting the post, plus the only attacking clip of ours they showed throughout was the goal.



Absolute sh1te. 2

stiffy501 added 22:13 - Feb 22

early chances, hitting the post, disallowed goal ? are they not highlights then ? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments