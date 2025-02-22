Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ipswich Town 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Highlights
Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 21:51

Highlights of Town’s 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.


Photo: Matchday Images



DBaldy added 22:05 - Feb 22
Don't bother watching these!

First clip is of Spurs First goal, nevermind our early chances, including hitting the post, plus the only attacking clip of ours they showed throughout was the goal.

Absolute sh1te.
stiffy501 added 22:13 - Feb 22
early chances, hitting the post, disallowed goal ? are they not highlights then ?
