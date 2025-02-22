TWTV Video Verdict - Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, 22nd Feb 2025 22:23

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a ninth Premier League loss at Portman Road this season.

