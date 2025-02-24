Mauge Extends Bury Town Loan

Monday, 24th Feb 2025 11:13

Academy forward Jamie Mauge has extended his loan spell with Bury Town to mid-March.

Mauge, 18, joined the club managed by former Blues midfielder Cole Skuse midway through January and has made two starts and six sub appearances, scoring once.

“We are pleased to welcome back Jamie Mauge for another month's work experience on loan from the Ipswich Town academy. Jamie will be with us until mid-March to continue his development,” the West Suffolk side said announcing the extension.

The attacker, the son of former Plymouth and Trinidad & Tobago international Ronnie Mauge, came off the bench as Bury drew 1-1 at home to Heybridge Swifts on Saturday, a result which took them back to the top of the Isthmian League North Division table, title rivals Felixstowe & Walton United having lost 5-3 at Walthamstow.

Meanwhile, Bury have distanced themselves from the similarly named but unrelated Bury Town Community FC, who have formed a partnership with Norwich City’s academy.

“Bury Town FC is a separate club, run by a separate management committee. [We] do not have a partnership with Norwich City FC or any other professional club,” a statement reads.

“We can say that Bury Town FC has a positive relationship with Ipswich Town FC, hosting regular events for the Ipswich Town Foundation at our Ram Meadow ground.

“We also have a player [Mauge] on loan from the Ipswich Town academy and our manager [Skuse] continues to work closely with Ipswich Town and their academy staff.”

Elsewhere, on-loan Blues U21s midfielder Ryan Carr made his debut as a 68th-minute sub for his loan side Ebbsfleet as the Vanarama National League side were beaten 4-2 at Wealdstone on Saturday.





Photo: Matchday Images