McKenna: Godfrey a Strong Character Showing a Good Attitude

Monday, 24th Feb 2025 16:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna says defender Ben Godfrey is a strong character and showed a good attitude at Monday training after a tough Saturday afternoon against Spurs as the Blues were beaten 4-1. Twice-capped England international Godfrey, who joined Town on loan from Italian side Atalanta in January having rarely featured for the Serie A side in the first half of the season, was given a very difficult afternoon by Tottenham skipper Son Heung-min and was subbed at half-time having been booked. McKenna says the yellow card meant the 27-year-old staying on for the second half wasn’t an option, particularly given Axel Tuanzebe’s sending off in not dissimilar circumstances at Aston Villa the previous week. “I think with a yellow card it wasn't very difficult because he's up against a really good opponent,” McKenna said. “And the yellow card at half-time would have made it dangerous, especially for the feeling of the team after what happened last week with Axel, so the yellow card meant it wasn't a particularly difficult decision to make. “He's trained well today. He's trying to give good things to the group. He's come in with a really good attitude today and has trained well and we're going to need him across the games to the end of the season. “Saturday was a challenge, but he's a strong character and he's fitting in really well with the group. He's shown in his attitude today and since he's been here, he really wants to help the team.” Asked what he’s had to do to lift the mood after the weekend disappointment, he added: “No, it's been fine,” he said. “We’re not going to be dancing and singing on the tables after losing the home game, Saturday was disappointing, we came out on the wrong side of a harsh scoreline. “I think anyone who was at the game would concede that it was that. It was a really tight game with fine margins. For us to have a tight game with fine margins against Tottenham, we've done a lot of good things in the performance, which we've certainly done. And, of course, conceding a couple of late goals puts a different shine on it. “It was disappointing the way the game ended up, but we've taken a lot of positives from it. Of course, we can do better in some moments as well, but we've got a great game to look forward to on Wednesday. “So there's a great energy around the training ground today. Everyone's really excited to go to Old Trafford to play against Manchester United and it's a quick turnaround. “We've got a lot of hard work to do in the next couple of days to be ready for the game. But everyone's really excited.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Carberry added 16:30 - Feb 24

More fine margins. 0

