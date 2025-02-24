McKenna: We Have to Go to Old Trafford With Humility But Also Confidence

Monday, 24th Feb 2025 19:05 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues will face a tough game against his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, despite the Red Devils having endured a difficult season by their standards and with a less than impressive home record. United are currently 15th in the table, 13 points and three places ahead of the Blues, who are in the final relegation spot but now five points plus goal difference behind Wolves in 17th. The Red Devils are without a win in three in the Premier League, defeats at home to Crystal Palace, 2-0, and 1-0 at Tottenham before drawing 2-2 at Everton on Saturday having been 2-0 behind until the 72nd minute and very fortunate to have had a late penalty decision overturned by VAR. They have won only two in their last 10 in the league and five in 15 since Ruben Amorim took charge in November. They have, however, progressed to the knockout phase of the Europa League and are still in the FA Cup. At Old Trafford this season, they have won five, drawn one and lost seven, and have a goal difference of minus-seven after netting 17 and conceding 22. Having played Spurs on Saturday as they were coming out of a bad run of form, McKenna was asked whether it is perhaps a good time for the Blues to be facing United given their home record and significant injury problems. “Who knows?” McKenna said. “As I said before the Tottenham game, you expect to face a really strong version of the opponent. “And if you look at the players on the pitch, if you look at the value they have on the pitch, if you look at the experience, Premier League and international and Champions League experience that they're going to have on the pitch, then it would be foolish of us to go there expecting anything other than a big, big challenge in a really tough game. So I think that's what we're going to get. “Other than that, we have to go there and try and put the best version of ourselves on the pitch. “You can never know. Tottenham, when we played them the first time round, were in really good home form and the result would have taken them right to the top echelons of the league. “Going into [Saturday’s] game was different. As I said after the game, we probably had a lot more chances in that game than we did at the Tottenham game when we ended up winning that one and losing this one. That's football and fine margins. “I think we need to and we will go there with the right balance of humility, knowing that we're playing against some world-class players in their home stadium. But also with the confidence to know that we've picked up some big results away from home. “We played well against Man United in the first game and we go there to try and impose ourselves on as much of the game as we can and play really well and try and fight for points.” McKenna, who grew up a Manchester United fan, admits it’s a shock to see the Red Devils as low as they are in the table. “I think it's a surprise for anyone,” he continued. “I don’t think anyone in football would say it's anything other than that. I'm sure they'd want to be having a better season than they are. “I think it does show the competitiveness of the Premier League, that’s the truth of it. I think the margins to win games, whether it's Man United in the last few months, we've seen it with Man City for spells of the season, we've seen it with Tottenham for spells of the season. “You don't need to do loads and loads of things wrong and you can find yourself on the wrong side of results. They've found themselves on the wrong side of results more often than they would have wanted. “But I think it's an incredibly strong league. So many of the teams have strengthened and pushed on again over the last few seasons and it means that there aren’t any guarantees for any team in the league.” McKenna says Wednesday’s trip was a match which both fans and players would have looked for when the fixtures were released in the summer. “It's a standout one in the calendar for sure,” he said. “For quite a few of our players it will be the first time that they'll play at Old Trafford and it doesn't come round ten times in every career. “So the opportunity to go and compete there in a league game is fantastic. For the football club, for the group of players and for the staff, we're all really excited for it.” Can going to a venue such as Old Trafford draw out an extra five or 10 per cent from players? “Let's hope so,” the Northern Irishman added. “That's what we'll aim for. For quite a few of the players it will be the first time. “And it's a stadium where many of them, many of us will have grown up watching football and being inspired by. “So the opportunity to go and compete there on an even footing against Man United is a great occasion and you want the players to feel nothing but excitement and good feelings towards the game. I think we'll have that. “Of course, it's a difficult challenge as well in the game and we have to be ready for that. But I think the overriding feeling in the building is that everyone's really excited for the game.” McKenna spent just over five years at Old Trafford, moving from Tottenham, where he had been U18s coach, to United’s academy in a similar role in 2016 before Jose Mourinho brought him into the senior coaching set-up two years later. He remained a first-team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and briefly Ralf Rangnick before joining Town as manager in December 2021. Despite that connection and having spoken to them last summer regarding their management position, he says he’s not paid particular attention to their season, aside from when the teams met and drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November in Amorim’s first match in charge. “I haven't followed it really, really closely, to be honest,” he said. “We're so wrapped up in ourselves first and foremost, trying to work on improving every little detail on ourselves and then on the next opponent. “We played them in the manager's first game, so that's our clearest reference. There were some things that were good in the game for us and they showed their quality in some moments as well. “Of course, I know quite a few of the players on a more detailed level. Our players know pretty much all their players very, very well and we know that it's going to be a big challenge. “But we also feel that there's an opportunity there to go and put in a really good performance. “I haven't studied too many of their games or watched them in any more than passing this season. I'm sure they would have liked to have been having a better season, for sure, but I'm sure they're going to try and finish the season strongly as well.” McKenna says he’s not sure why United’s home form has been so disappointing this season.

“I've not studied the ins and outs,” he said. “At the moment, today, tomorrow and up to Wednesday, we're deep studying the opponent and watching all their games. Other than that, it's just been a passing watch. “If there was one simple reason to improve their home form, I'm pretty sure the last manager [Erik ten Hag] or this current manager would have addressed it. “They've not quite been able to get the home results that they would want. I'm sure they're trying to find solutions to that and they're going to be desperate to get a win on Wednesday night. “We're going to be desperate to go there and get some points as well, so it should make for a really competitive match. “Other than that, the season form and runs of form and things like that, I think it's the people closest to it will have the best opinion.” Asked to reflect on his best times from his spell at United and what he learned from his years there, McKenna said: “Some great memories. Probably PSG away [the 2-1 win in the Champions League in October 2020 in which Town’s Axel Tuanzebe played a starring role]. “I think it's pretty special for anyone who's involved in that one in terms of a one-off game, but we had some great ones. “Greatest lesson, I think it's an opportunity that not many people get in their careers to work at the highest, highest level of the game at that stage, at the very top end of the Premier League and the latter stages of the Champions League. ‘Working with world-class players, working in the biggest and probably most scrutinised club in world football and doing it at a relatively young age for a coach. I think it's an incredible experience I picked up a lot from.” Quizzed on one particular member of staff who had the biggest impact, McKenna says there were plenty. “Loads, both in the academy and the first team side,” he continued. “A fantastic club, lots of good people. All the managers I worked under, I took an awful lot from. “Ole obviously was the one I spent the most significant period with and had the deepest connection with, and a top man. “Usually if I get asked about it, I'll probably say [fellow United first-team coach and now Middlesbrough manager] Michael Carrick in terms of the relationship that we had and that professional relationship and friendship. “And learning so much from him from coming from a completely different career and, hopefully, him learning some things from me coming from the very different way that we'd spent the 15 years. “From when I chased his shadow for a little bit at Tottenham as a young player and the different experiences in between that time and then working with him very closely as a coach. Sharing those experiences was something really valuable to me.” McKenna says there are both similarities with United under Amorim and under previous boss Ten Hag. “Again, I have to say I didn't watch loads of them under Erik ten Hag this year because they weren't on our fixture list,” he said. “Before playing United, we knew that Ruben was coming in, so I probably watched as many Sporting Lisbon games as I did Man United games in the build-up to that game. “I think you can obviously say there are some adjustments to the system, which has been, I'm sure, pretty well-publicised. “But on the other hand I think I said before the first game, to play 3-2-5 in possession is something that they've done previously. They've certainly done under Erik Ten Hag as well. “So, in terms of their attack and balance, there are probably a lot of similarities to some games they had under the previous manager. I think they defend more commonly now in a line of five, sort of in the second and third phases, which is a little bit different. “Some tactical differences and other than that, it's the people on the inside who will have the better idea of what the difference is.” McKenna is pleased to be visiting Old Trafford for a midweek match: “We're happy to have the games. We'd be really excited to go there anytime, but to go there in a midweek game is going to be really nice. “Hopefully plenty of the supporters can make it up there as well. I know it's a big challenge, so we appreciate the support that will come up. “And you get a little bit less prep time, of course. But it's not 10 years since we played them, we played them a couple of months ago. “Yes, we're slightly short of prep, but I think Wednesday night gives us plenty of time and hopefully we'll be fully prepared and deliver the best performance we can.” The Team McKenna may make a number of changes to his team for the visit to Old Trafford, some potentially enforced. Alex Palmer will again start in goal, while Tuanzebe will return on the right of the defence following his one-match suspension for his red card at Aston Villa. Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves will continue in the centre with Leif Davis likely to be on the left, despite criticism of the former Leeds man on the first two Tottenham goals. Ben Johnson may return to the XI on the right if the Blues manager is looking for a more defensive outlook. In the centre of midfield, Kalvin Phillips (calf) and Jens Cajuste (ankle) will both be assessed in the couple of days before the game having picked up knocks at the weekend. If they don’t make it, then skipper Sam Morsy will probably return for Phillips and Jack Taylor would be handed his second Premier League start for Cajuste. Behind central striker Liam Delap, with United among the two clubs keenest on recruiting the England U21 international in the summer alongside Chelsea, Omari Hutchinson could be joined by Jaden Philogene moving to his preferred left with Jack Clarke dropping to the bench. The Opposition United, who have announced plans which could see another 150-200 jobs axed in addition to the 250 which went last year as part of a corporate restructure, could be without up to 10 players due to injury. Right-back Noussair Mazraoui is understood to be a doubt with a knee problem which forced him off in the 70th minute of the Everton match. Lisandro Martinez (also knee), Luke Shaw, Mason Mount (both muscle), Amad Diallo (ankle) and Kobbie Mainoo (knock) are definitely out, while Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Toby Collyer have also all missed recent matches. History Historically, the Blues have won 19 games between the sides (17 in the league) and the Red Devils 29 (24), while 10 (10) have been draws. Town last beat Manchester United in the Coca-Cola Cup in 1997 when goals from Alex Mathie and Mauricio Taricco saw George Burley’s side to a 2-0 victory. In the league, the Blues most recently defeated the Red Devils at Portman Road in September 1994 when Paul Mason scored twice and Steve Sedgley once in a 3-2 success. At Old Trafford, you have to go back to May 1984 for a Town victory, Bobby Ferguson’s side coming from behind at half-time to win 2-1, Mich d'Avray and Alan Sunderland bagging the goals. Remarkably, that match remains the last time United lost at Old Trafford in the league having been ahead at half-time. At Portman Road in November, Hutchinson’s first Premier League goal just before half-time saw the Blues to a 1-1 home draw with United at Portman Road in manager McKenna’s first game against his old club. The Red Devils, with head coach Amorim in charge for the first time, went in front in the 80th second through Marcus Rashford, who is now on loan at Aston Villa, but the Blues deserved their leveller when it came and had second half chances to win it via Delap and Conor Chaplin. The teams last met at Old Trafford in the Capital One Cup in September 2015 when manager Mick McCarthy controversially changed all his starting XI and Town were comfortably beaten 3-0 via goals from Wayne Rooney, Andreas Pereira and sub Anthony Martial. Rooney put the home side in front in the 23rd minute, full debutant Pereira made it 2-0 with a free-kick on the hour and Martial added the third in injury time. The sides most recently faced one another in the league at Old Trafford in the Blues’ 2001/02 relegation season. In the September, Town were beaten 4-0, although the scoreline was a touch flattering to the home side with two goals netted in the closing moments. United were dominant in the first half, but with the second period more even, although Town rarely threatened. Ronny Johnsen opened the scoring on 13, Solskjaer made it 2-0 on 20 and he and Andy Cole added the third and fourth in injury time. Familiar Faces Blues boss McKenna was at United from August 2016 until taking the Town job in December 2021. Having initially been brought in as U18s coach, he was promoted to the first-team staff by Mourinho and stayed in the role under Solskjaer and briefly Rangnick before his move to the Blues. McKenna’s assistant Martyn Pert was also a member of the first-team backroom staff at Old Trafford having joined the club in 2019 before following McKenna to Town. Similarly, Blues first-team coach Lee Grant was a goalkeeper at Manchester United before retiring in the summer of 2022 when he joined McKenna’s staff. Town defender Tuanzebe came through the youth system at United having joined them aged eight. He want on to make 21 senior starts and 15 sub appearances. Former Blues loanee Michael Clegg is the strength and conditioning coach at Old Trafford. Clegg made three appearances during the 1999/00 promotion season while on loan from United. Officials Wednesday’s referee is Darren England, his assistants Neil Davies and Akil Howson, and the fourth official Sam Barrott. The VAR official is Craig Pawson and his assistant Adam Nunn. Doncaster-based England has shown 80 yellow cards and three red in 21 games so far this season. He was most recently in the middle for a Town match at Arsenal just after Christmas when he yellow-carded Davis and one Gunner in the Blues’ 1-0 defeat. England was also in charge at Spurs in November for Town’s first win this season, showing yellow cards to Davis again, Johnson, Delap, Hutchinson, Tuanzebe and one home player. In addition, he has been the VAR official for the win at Wolves, as well as for the Aston Villa and West Ham matches. Last season, England took charge of the 2-1 win at Watford in December 2023 in which he booked Chaplin, Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and two Hornets. Prior to that he was in charge of the 1-0 home defeat to Swansea in April 2019 in which he cautioned James Bree, Toto Nsiala and three Swans. He also refereed the 2-0 defeat at Blackburn in the preceding January in which he yellow-carded skipper Luke Chambers and one home player and also awarded Rovers a penalty after Callum Elder had hauled down Adam Armstrong. Before that he was in the middle for the 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in April 2018 in which he booked Grant Ward and one home player. England also took charge of the 1-0 defeat at Bristol City a month earlier, in which he cautioned Jonas Knudsen and one Robin, and the 2-0 win at Sunderland a month prior to that, in which he yellow-carded Joe Garner and one Black Cat. Squad From Palmer, Muric, Slicker, Davis, Townsend, Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Phillips, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Hutchinson, Philogene, J Clarke, Szmodics, Broadhead, Delap, Hirst.

