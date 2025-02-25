U21s Game at Bournemouth Postponed, Young Blues to Face Chelsea in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 25th Feb 2025 09:37

Town’s U21s Professional Development League Two South match at AFC Bournemouth scheduled for this afternoon has been postponed, while John McGreal’s side have learnt their opponents in the next stage of the Premier League Cup.

The game against the Cherries, who are coached by former Blues academy striker Alan Connell, succumbed due to a waterlogged pitch at Wimborne Town's Wyatt Homes Stadium.

The youngsters have been drawn against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup having finished second in their group.

The tie will be played at Kingsmeadow, formerly the home of AFC Wimbledon and Kingstonian, on Friday 7th March, kick-off 7pm.









Photo: TWTD