Taylor: We're Not Going to Change the Way We Play

Tuesday, 25th Feb 2025 13:22 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jack Taylor insists the Blues will not change their approach as they bid to avoid an immediate return to the Championship this season. Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, coupled with a victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bournemouth, leaves Town five points adrift of safety with just 12 matches remaining. The Blues are the only Premier League side yet to win in 2025 and have lost five of their last six league games as Kieran McKenna’s side travel to Manchester United on Wednesday looking for a fourth league win of the season. Taylor knows Town are going to need to put a string of results together to give themselves a chance of survival, but is confident the group have what it takes to escape the drop. “We always know that we need to get points quite sharpish because games are running out,” he said. “We’re not going to change the way we play, we’re still going to attack the game with everything we’ve got and hopefully it will be enough on Wednesday to start something. “It’s easy for people to say it’s not working at the minute, but we’ve got goals that we’ve set that we’re ready to accomplish. If we stick by it I think we’ll get the result that we want. “To be honest it was good in training today and everyone was back to normal. We always have that no matter the result, you come in on Monday morning with a fresh head and a clear mind onto a big game on Wednesday. Training was really good and the lads are ready to go again. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but as long as we focus, no-one really knows what’s going on in our dressing room and we’re so positive. We’ll be ready for the coming games. “There’s no point pointing fingers at all, at this stage of the season it’s not going to get you anywhere. We’re all going to be together so we’re ready.”

Asked what the biggest challenge of the Premier League so far has been, Taylor said: “The quality of opponent. On the ball is similar but there’s fine margins like on Saturday when we could have been 2-0 up in the first five minutes but they go down the other end and score, it’s that ruthless. “That’s the biggest part, the attacking threat from every single side in the league is electric and they're so clinical. That’s probably the biggest point.” Taylor’s journey to the Premier League has not been linear, the midfielder having climbed the divisions with Barnet and Peterborough United before arriving at Portman Road. The 26-year-old was able to fulfil his ambition of playing in the top flight for the first time earlier this campaign, while he joined an exclusive list of players to have scored in England’s top five tiers when netting the late winner at Wolves in December. “I didn’t have a clue until someone tweeted me after the game,” he said. “It wasn’t something that I set a goal for, I always wanted to reach the highest level I could play at. Thankfully I’m here as a Premier League footballer and I’ve ticked all those boxes, it’s a great achievement. “At the start of the season [you reflect], you’re trying to tick boxes with first appearance, start and goal. But it just gets to a point where you’re ready now, you’re living in it so you need to be the best you can be and show to everyone that you can compete at the level. “To be sat here now as a Premier League football player, when I first signed I didn’t really imagine that it could have gone any better. I’m so happy to be here and I think I’ve become a better player working under the boss so it’s been good.” The winner at Molineux could prove to be one of the most important goals of the season, with Taylor rising highest to meet Jack Clarke’s corner in stoppage time to earn the Blues only their second victory of the campaign. “It was the most perfect way I could score my first Premier League goal, a 93rd minute winner,” Taylor admitted. “I was delighted to get that win and I said to the lads after the game that we need more of these moments for the rest of the season to achieve what we want to achieve. “I’m always priding myself on trying to find a goal from midfield and be the spare man running into the box. I’ll always step up but I think everyone’s got to have that in them now because we’re going to need it. “When I scored my goals at Barnet in the National League there seemed to be three or four 25-yarders out there. I’ll always back myself from range.” With there being less than a month to go until the next international break, Taylor will be hoping for recognition from Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson. The Hammersmith-born midfielder knows the importance of the run-in following that period away from club football, signalling the importance of having a fully focused squad. He said: “It’s completely different when you go away, it’s like a little break away from your club so it’s a mental refresh for everyone when you come back from internationals.

“Even when you stay here, you’ll get a couple more days off so it’s a complete refresh for the team so I think it will be really important this time coming. “You want to perform on the international stage but you know in the back of your mind that you’ve got to be ready and fit for your club. Especially for the run-in the timing of this window is going to be really important to make sure everyone comes back fit and healthy.” Next on the list of achievements for Taylor to complete is his first international start, with his long-awaited debut coming in October from the bench. “I’m hoping that I get called up and I can get my first start for them, that would be another box ticked for the season so I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I came on at Greece away and it was a really hostile game to come onto, we were 1-0 down so we were chasing it a little bit. I thought I did quite well when I came on, obviously it was a tough place to go. I’m looking forward to embedding myself so my teammates get to know me a little bit better. “I know the manager's been to a couple of games before. I’m pretty sure he’ll be keeping tabs because Szmods [Sammie Szmodics] and DOS [Dara O’Shea] have been playing.” The Boys in Green have been placed in a World Cup qualifying group with Hungary, Armenia and one of Portugal or Denmark, with those matches set to commence later this year. Taylor said: "They haven’t qualified for the World Cup for years now so it would be such a milestone for the country and it would be another box ticked if one day I could play at the World Cup.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bert added 13:43 - Feb 25

Sticking to principles that work is fine but when we are leaking goals adjustments are required. We are not the worst team in the PL and our general play is entertaining but we cannot keep being exposed as we were on Saturday. The club and its supporters should be proud of what has been achieved in our reborn club but never too proud to ring the changes. 1

EuanTown added 13:48 - Feb 25

Well make sure we don't tell manure, otherwise that will give them a pre match advantage as to how we are going to play. 0

cressi added 14:11 - Feb 25

Relegation bound then Jack 14 goals conceded in last 4 home games. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments