Town Women's Crucial Hashtag Trip Moves

Tuesday, 25th Feb 2025 15:13 FAWNL Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich Town Women’s crunch top-of-the-table clash away against second-placed Hashtag United has switched venue and kick-off time. The Sunday 2nd March match will now be played at Canvey Island’s Steve Taxis Stadium with a 2pm kick-off. The fixture had initially been scheduled to start an hour later at Aveley’s Parkside. Town currently head the Tags on goal difference but having played two fewer matches than the Essex side.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Edmundo added 15:24 - Feb 25

Shocking venue. Clearly # want to try every trick in the book to unsettle our side. It won't faze them. COYB 0

Freddies_Ears added 15:39 - Feb 25

Taking the absolute piss. Let's go and naffing crush them. 0

