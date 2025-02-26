Morsy and Tuanzebe Return at Manchester United
Wednesday, 26th Feb 2025 18:48
Town make two changes for this evening’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford with former Red Devil Axel Tuanzebe and skipper Sam Morsy returning to the side icked by Kieran McKenna, a United U18s and first-team coach before joining the Blues.
Tuanzebe comes back in his usual right-sided defensive role having missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs due to a one-match ban. Ben Godfrey, who replaced the DR Congo international at the weekend, drops out of the squad.
Morsy replaces Kalvin Phillips, who suffered a calf problem against Spurs and is not in the 20-man party, in midfield with Jens Cajuste fine, despite hurting his ankle at the weekend.
United, who have nine first-team squad members, make two changes of their own from the team which drew 2-2 at Everton on Saturday with Noussair Mazraoui, who picked up a knock at Goodison Park, and Casemiro dropping to the bench and Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho coming into the XI.
Manchester United: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes (c), Dorgu, Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee. Subs: Harrison, Graczyk, Heaven, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Obi.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Szmodics, Broadhead, Hirst. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: Craig Pawson.
Photo: Matchday Images
