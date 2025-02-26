Morsy and Tuanzebe Return at Manchester United

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2025 18:48 Town make two changes for this evening’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford with former Red Devil Axel Tuanzebe and skipper Sam Morsy returning to the side icked by Kieran McKenna, a United U18s and first-team coach before joining the Blues. Tuanzebe comes back in his usual right-sided defensive role having missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs due to a one-match ban. Ben Godfrey, who replaced the DR Congo international at the weekend, drops out of the squad. Morsy replaces Kalvin Phillips, who suffered a calf problem against Spurs and is not in the 20-man party, in midfield with Jens Cajuste fine, despite hurting his ankle at the weekend. United, who have nine first-team squad members, make two changes of their own from the team which drew 2-2 at Everton on Saturday with Noussair Mazraoui, who picked up a knock at Goodison Park, and Casemiro dropping to the bench and Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho coming into the XI. Manchester United: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes (c), Dorgu, Garnacho, Hojlund, Zirkzee. Subs: Harrison, Graczyk, Heaven, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Obi. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke, Delap. Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Szmodics, Broadhead, Hirst. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: Craig Pawson.

Tractorboy58 added 18:50 - Feb 26

COYB !

1

Dissboyitfc added 18:51 - Feb 26

shame aboput Phillips! 1

joyousblue added 18:52 - Feb 26

I cant believe im at old trafford bit of a let down , but still amazing to be here dlap will crucify maguire 6

Gforce added 18:55 - Feb 26

Would like to have seen Broadhead given a start,but other than that pretty much as expected.

United must be struggling for numbers, never heard of 3 on their bench.

Fingers crossed for a shock result tonight. 4

RobITFC added 18:57 - Feb 26

United only name 8 subs and 6 outfield players - coyb 3 pts and the battle is back on! 0

TimmyH added 18:58 - Feb 26

Philogene and Clarke again starting!!...Broadhead on the left for me. 4

Motown added 18:58 - Feb 26

Great news that Cajuste is fit to play. COYB! 2

terryf added 19:07 - Feb 26

Agree with Gforce and Timmy H, would have preferred Broadhead starting ahead of Clarke and Philogene needs to produce a good performance tonight. Hitting the bye line would be a good start, as he seemed loathe to do that on saturday!



Tuanzebe back should strengthen the defence and really pleased Cajuste is OK to play.



3 points please Town! 2

blueboy1981 added 19:08 - Feb 26

No such thing as a ‘must win’ - apparently anyway ! 0

Linkboy13 added 19:10 - Feb 26

Team looks very lightweight in the forwards possibly Keiran is looking to the future and deep down feels as though we are already relegated. I hope for all those brave souls who have travelled up there we get a result. We always play better with Tuanzebe at right back he's one of the few players in the squad who has the physicality to play in the Premier league. 1

blueboy1981 added 19:11 - Feb 26

….. is this our best line up ? - just asking ?

I guess we’ll know later, here’s hoping it proves to be with a WIN !! 1

Karlosfandangal added 19:17 - Feb 26

Only saying but Clarke is our top Assit player but agree Broadhead for Philogene for me 0

