Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Wednesday, 26th Feb 2025 21:47 Town spurned a golden chance to win at Old Trafford and gain some ground in the relegation battle as they were beaten 3-2 by 10-man Manchester United. Jaden Philogene was gifted his first league goal for Town in the fourth minute by a defensive mix-up, but United went into a 2-1 lead through a Sam Morsy own goal and Matthijs de Ligt rebound. Two minutes before the break, Patrick Dorgu was shown a straight red card for a foul on Omari Hutchinson following a VAR review and Town levelled through Philogene’s second goal, a cross sneaking into the corner of the net. The game looked there for the Blues but after conceding a Harry Maguire header two minutes after the restart, United’s third goal from a set piece, they never seriously threatened to get back on terms at manager Kieran McKenna’s old club. Town made two changes with former Red Devil Axel Tuanzebe and skipper Morsy returning to the side picked by McKenna, a United U18s and first-team coach before he joined the Blues. Tuanzebe came back in his usual right-sided defensive role having missed Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Spurs due to a one-match ban. Ben Godfrey, who replaced the DR Congo international at the weekend, dropped out of the squad. Morsy replaced Kalvin Phillips, who suffered a calf problem against Tottenham and was not in the 20-man party, in midfield with Jens Cajuste fine despite hurting his ankle at the weekend. United, who had nine first-team squad members injured, made two changes of their own from the team which drew 2-2 at Everton on Saturday with Noussair Mazraoui, who picked up a knock at Goodison Park, and Casemiro dropping to the bench and Leny Yoro and Alejandro Garnacho coming into the XI. The game started in the heavy rain which had fallen most of the afternoon. And as against Spurs, the Blues began on the front foot, Jack Clarke playing a pass along the 18-yard line for Liam Delap, who took it into the box but scuffed his shot wide, the wet ball perhaps sliding off his foot. But the Town fans in the corner at that end of the ground didn’t have to wait too long for a goal. Dara O’Shea hit a long ball for Philogene but beyond the former Aston Villa man and Dorgu should have had an easy job of tidying up. However, the Danish international wing-back nodded back towards goal but with keeper Andre Onana having advanced to within a few yards of him and Philogene was presented with the simplest chance of his career, tapping into an empty goal from a few feet. The surprised but grateful Blues supporters delightedly celebrated Town’s first goal at Old Trafford since Chris Kiwomya netted in a 1-1 draw in 1992. Shell-shocked United looked to hit back and in the 10th minute, a deep Bruno Fernandes corner from the left reached Maguire and Alex Palmer did well to push the ball away to his left. Diogo Dalot’s follow-up looped deep into the Stretford End. The home side saw most of the ball, although without looking particularly convincing. However, on 22 they levelled. A harsh free-kick was awarded against Cajuste on the left, the Sweden international having felt he won the ball. Fernandes whipped the ball over and Morsy, under the attention of Rasmus Hojlund, headed into his own goal. Town appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears with VAR confirming the equaliser, a decision which looked correct. The Blues were making entreaties to referee Darren England at the other end on 25, Maguire appearing to pull back Delap inside the box as the striker held the ball up. But referee England and VAR again ruled against the Blues and a penalty would have been harsh. And a minute later, United went in front from another Fernandes set piece. Maguire again won the corner delivery from the left, his header was stopped by Palmer, who also got down to his right to save Dalot’s subsequent effort, however, De Ligt was on hand to slam the rebound into the roof of the net. United had been unconvincing but Town’s defending from set pieces even more so with Maguire having had his earlier opportunity in addition to the two goals.

However, having gained their lead, the home side were looking more at ease and in greater control. On 34 Morsy was booked for a foul on Joshua Zirkzee, the Egypt international’s eighth yellow card of the season with a 10th leading to a two-game ban. Three minutes later, Philogene gifted the ball to Garnacho on the left, the Argentinian international taking it into the area before being outmuscled by Tuanzebe, unfairly according to the home fans and players but referee England showed no interest. Play continued and Palmer saved Dorgu’s effort from distance. On 39, Garnacho broke towards the edge of the area in space before Tuanzebe came across to make an inch-perfect sliding challenge that the Manchester United forward clearly felt. As the half moved into its final five minutes, Dorgu lunged in at Hutchinson on the touchline, catching the former Chelsea man, who was making his 50th start for the club, halfway up his shin. Referee England initially gave nothing but VAR called him over to the screen and, after a lengthy review, Dorgu was shown a straight red card, the first opposition player to be dismissed during a Town game this season. The footage was clear, Dorgu caught Hutchinson with his studs up halfway up his shin and once the referee had seen that, there was little doubt Dorgu would be on his way. United immediately made a change, swapping Garnacho for Mazraoui as they sought to shore things up at the back. But before the Moroccan had settled into the game, with the half in four minutes of injury time, the Blues got back on terms. Philogene crossed from the right towards Delap in the middle, the striker failed to get to get a touch but the ball curled into the corner of the net to send the Town fans wild once again. There was just time for one more incident before the break, Hojlund clashing with O’Shea, leaving him on the floor, then trying to drag the Irishman up off the turf with the Dubliner clearly unimpressed. While the Town support called for a second red card, referee England booked both the United forward and Blues defender. The Town fans cheered the whistle, while the home support booed off the referee, which seemed a little harsh given the nature of the red card. Despite having been handed the lead so early on, the Blues never looked comfortable, even with United having looked lacking in confidence and belief. Town’s failure to defend set pieces allowed the Red Devils the lead, before Dorgu’s red card changed the dynamic of the game in the final minutes, Philogene netting his second slightly fortuitous goal of the match. However, three minutes after the restart, the Blues were made to pay for their weakness on set pieces once again. Fernandes sent over a corner from the right and Maguire was again left unmarked to pick his spot and plant a header beyond Palmer to make it 3-2. Town looked to hit back again, Delap hitting a shot from just outside the area which deflected off a defender and out for a corner. Leif Davis’s flag-kick was headed away by Maguire. But the Blues were unconvincing as they sought a second equaliser, although a Philogene strike from just outside the box was blocked United worked a better chance on the hour, Philogene giving the ball away to Yoro, who got to the byline and crossed to Hojlund, who dummied but with no one behind him. However, Davis slammed it against a United player and not far behind. Soon after Zirkzee had been booked for delaying a restart in the Blues final third, Cajuste saw an effort blocked. Town had been disappointing since the break, the early goal appearing to have knocked the stuffing out of the, but in the 65th minute Clarke played in Cajuste on the left of the area and the on-loan Napoli man cut across the six-yard box to Philogene, but the earlier two-goal scorer bundled the ball out at a tight angle. Although it came to nothing, it was the Blues’ best football of the second half. Town made a double change soon afterwards, Nathan Broadhead and Jack Taylor replacing Hutchinson, who had just undergone treatment for a knock, and Morsy. United swapped Hojlund for Casemiro. On 73, Town worked a clever corner on the left, Clarke playing a short ball to Philogene as the winger came out from the box and the ex-Hull City man laid it off to Taylor on the edge of the area but the Irish international screwed his shot wide, much to his evident frustration. The Blues were now seeing most of the ball but without the guile to find a way passed a United defence which was happy to soak up pressure and make the occasional break. And when they did so they looked more threatening than Town, Mazraoui sliding in just too late to reach at Fernandes cross from the left in the 78th minute. Town, who had continued to make little headway, made another double change in the 81st minute, Davis and Tuanzebe coming off for George Hirst and Ben Johnson with Clarke going to left-back in a 4-2-2-2. The Blues won three corners in quick succession, O’Shea heading wide at the far post from the third of them, Johnson having sent the ball over. On 85, Delap challenged Manuel Ugarte strongly and Mazraoui, who had clashed with the Town striker at Portman Road, slammed into the England U21 international with the game briefly threatening to boil over. Referee England awarded a free-kick and booked both Delap and Mazraoui. With the match in the first of four added minutes, the Blues switched Cajuste for Sammie Szmodics with play subsequently held up as stewards tackled a fan who had run out of the home end towards the pitch. United then switched Zirkzee and Yoro for Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof. The ball was at the Town end in the closing stages, Johnson picking up a booking for a foul on Fernandes before referee England brought the game to a close. A deeply disappointing evening for the Blues who will have no better chance to win at Old Trafford than the position they found themselves in at half-time and put in probably their worst 45 minutes of the season, given the context. Having once again failed to defend a set piece just after the break, they never put the home side under any serious pressure despite the disparity in numbers with the performance lacking drive and guile as the home side dug in and held onto their lead, while looking significantly more dangerous on the break. Town remain five points plus goal difference from safety following the midweek fixtures with the game another they may look back on as a missed opportunity should they be relegated in May. Manchester United: Onana, De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro (Lindelof 92), Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes (c), Dorgu, Garnacho (Mazraoui 45), Hojlund (Casemiro 67), Zirkzee (Eriksen 92). Unused: Harrison, Graczyk, Heaven, Eriksen, Obi. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe (Johnson 81), O’Shea, Greaves, Davis (Hirst 81), Morsy (c) (Taylor 66), Cajuste (Szmodics 91), Philogene, Hutchinson (Broadhead 66), Clarke, Delap. Unused: Muric, Woolfenden, Johnson, Townsend, Luongo. Referee: Darren England (Doncaster). VAR official: Craig Pawson. Att: 73,827.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2

3



WizardNinja added 21:48 - Feb 26



I was really backing the lads at half time with it 2-2. Then to concede straight away from another set piece was woeful. To face 10 men an entire second half and to register our first shot on target,in the half , in the 87th minute is simply not good enough at any level. 25

ITFCSG added 21:50 - Feb 26

Worst performance vs 10 men I have ever seen, ManUre was there for the taking but we were pathetic. 2-2 and we couldn't even capitalise. All the backwards and sideways passing for? McK also just as clueless, bringing on Johnson was the ultimate joke. We deserve to be relegated. 11

RobsonWark added 21:50 - Feb 26

So frigging frustrating. Never have we had a better chance to beat Man Utd at Old Trafford with the way they are playing this season and...down to 10 men on 43 minutes. We just keep moving the ball up to the 18 yard box and keep passing around the box until we lose it with a bad pass or we play it backwards to our own goal. Someone tell the players that we will never win a game unless we have a shot at goal and we get the ball in between the white sticks into the net. You don't win the game by playing tippy tappy football and getting marks out of 10, just put the ball in the back of the net.



And to top it all McKenna brings on Taylor. 8

Eeyore added 21:50 - Feb 26

Utterly clueless performance in the second half. We just had no idea. Philogene was awful again - Ignore the lucky goals. We failed to punish an awful team with 10 men. We came out in the second half playing lazy football as if they thought it was going to be easy. Then having conceded yet another set piece by giving away yet another unnecessary corner, we just played the ball back and forth across the pitch for the rest of the half. You could see they had no plan and no idea what to do to break down the ten men. Philogene and Tuanzebe were pure comedy just playing it back and forth between each other. Philogene would do a few of those pointless jerky things, give it back to Tuanzebe who would gave it straight back for more comedy stationary step overs. The Utd defenders could have brought a teapot on and poured each other a cuppa. Any other team would have murdered Man U tonight.

13

blue added 21:51 - Feb 26

- Feb 26

2 lucky goals , outplayed , no pazzazz going forward passing always going backwards , philo championship at best and Delap your not maradona .

Wingers are for crossing and midfielders shooot on sight .

Best chance for win this seasons , time is running out grrrrr 10

Lightningboy added 21:51 - Feb 26

FEEBLE...absolutely FEEBLE.



We will never have a better chance to win at Old Trafford - worst United team possibly ever & down to 10 men...yet we just play the ball around like we've got all week..why weren't we getting crosses & shots in ? (again)..sorry but you have to question McKenna at this level..nowhere near as good as he & everybody else think he is..but i'm sure he'll come good again next season - if he decides to stick with us and not walk off.



Roll on next season - we need a reset..badly. 12

oioihardy added 21:51 - Feb 26

We just don't have enough prem quality in the squad that we need do we ?

We have recruited quantity over quality



But also omari was poor again imo

We have 1 elite player in squad in delap

2 mid to low prem level players in oshea and cajuste that's it



We were always gonna struggle this year so hopefully we just use it as squad building year for the championship next season and bounce back .



Just a shame that the gap between prem and championship is too big now 10

DifferentGravy added 21:52 - Feb 26

Why are our wide men marking their centre backs at corners....utter madness. Despite playing against 10 men for a whole half we only play with 1 up front until 9 minutes to go. We created very little and had only 3 shots on target(two very fortunate goals). It was a real opportunity to pick up points. Cant see where the clean sheets/goals/points are going to come from with these tactics. Championship awaits..... 6

blueboy1981 added 21:52 - Feb 26

No Comment ! - End of. 2

RobsonWark added 21:53 - Feb 26

What has happened to Burgess? He has been our best centre-half this season. Greaves passes back to the keeper far too much for my liking. 7

TimmyH added 21:53 - Feb 26

Well that really takes the biscuit!



The game was there for the taking against the poorest United team in around 40 years and still we blow it. No quality when attacking when having to break down a Premiership defence in the 2nd half and no chances created...really poor, shows we can only play in a frantic on the break manner led by Delap or Hutchinson.



Each week too we find new ways of defending poorly, tonight set-pieces. All the signs are there that we'll be relegated. 11

Portman51 added 21:54 - Feb 26

We are simply not good enough at this stage, no shame in that. But seeing Maguire given the freedom of Old Trafford to win the game is hard to take. Don't we do any prep? 6

Gforce added 21:54 - Feb 26

Sorry to say the writing is on the wall,if we can't beat a very poor United side down to 10 men.If we aren't already, we might as well start planning for the championship.

On that note,I really hope we can somehow do a deal to keep Cajuste,he would be outstanding in the championship, hopefully build a new centre midfield around him. 8

chepstowblue added 21:54 - Feb 26

A **** up of seismic proportions. Other than for ourselves and Southampton, every Prem side would have wiped the floor with that Man U side tonight. But if you can't defend, you can't defend. And if you play against ten men in such a slow predictable way and test their keeper twice in that time, it tells you a lot. The omission of Burgess has been the strangest of several strange things this season. I'm at a loss. Even tonight's gift horse wasn't enough. That horse has now well and truly bolted into the distance, and the outcome is now inevitable. 9

BobbyPetta11 added 21:55 - Feb 26

Davis was shocking again low on form poor delivery for the 1st goal.



Philogene 2 goals poor defensively plus always wants to cut back



If you’re playing 15th place with 10 men deliver the ball into the box.



Side to side like Barca trying to move them out of position.



What a golden opportunity 3

Broadbent23 added 21:55 - Feb 26

Sadly we are playing like a championship side whom lack ideas when given opportunities on a plate. There was no press after we scored first. ManU grew and regained the lead. KMc left his tactics book back in Suffolk. We got lucky with the sending off and equalised. But the second half we just lost our way against a poor side. Sorry the writing is on the door. We need 12 points with Wolves yet to play Leicester and Southampton. 0

londontractorboy57 added 21:55 - Feb 26

Very poor display against a very poor United back to the championship and the shyte local Derbies against the inbreds 1

Jcb2007 added 21:56 - Feb 26

This getting boring now. We are going backwards. Marking at fault again. 3 corners, 3 goals. Roll on Monday night, free hit. 4

muhrensleftfoot added 21:57 - Feb 26

It was very poor. One shot on target 2nd half against 10 men. The writing is on the wall for us. Delap aside, I don’t see too many upgrades on our Championship team with all the millions spent. 8

Itfcsam27 added 21:57 - Feb 26

Its United and they were a man down, was surely game on. Was feeling naively positive still at half time. Don't understand how we can't capitalise on that.

Feels like the fight is gone a fair bit and we're just not giving it a go - have felt that since Southampton.

We'd be punching above our weight to stay up so still enjoying the season, just a shame.

Worth also remembering its McKenna's first season with us in the prem and with a good chunk of the team being the same as the league 1 Ipswich. 0

Bert added 21:57 - Feb 26

Very, very disappointing. There can be no excuses for such poor defending against a mediocre team.22 points lost from winning positions sums up our season. Away fans a credit. 5

Dug added 21:57 - Feb 26

Tough match to watch , can’t say anymore as I feel our time is now up in the premier league . 2

WalkRules added 21:57 - Feb 26

Stood in the crowd - the second half can be summarised by shouts of "forward" followed by suitable expletive when it never did. Go down fighting and I would have been proud. Now? Sick 1

midastouch added 21:57 - Feb 26

The first half was encouraging, but the second half was depressing!



Would have liked to see Hirst come on earlier than the 80th minute.



Until it’s mathematically impossible, you have to hold on to some faint hope—but with each game, it’s looking increasingly bleak.



And the constant tippy-tappy sideways stuff is so frustrating, especially given the situation we’re in. There just didn’t seem to be enough urgency, desire, or quality.

5

churchmans added 22:00 - Feb 26

Before the game i didnt expect a win but after the sending off and watching an entire 2nd half without threatning at all against the worst man utd team i have seen in decades is really really chit!



No point discussing player performances as you cant change anything! We have a chit defence!

Spent 120mill and it aint made not one bit of difference!

We are going down! And im confident we will come back up!! And be stronger and i will still go everyweek!

Cant pick your teams your born with them COYB 2

Page:

1

2

3

You need to login in order to post your comments