McKenna Hopeful Nothing Serious For Hutchinson, But Phillips Looks Set to Miss a Couple of Games
Wednesday, 26th Feb 2025 23:14 by Kallum Brisset
Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s hopeful Omari Hutchinson has not suffered any serious damage following this evening’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, while also providing an update on the absence of Kalvin Phillips.
Hutchinson was on the receiving end of a high challenge from Patrick Dorgu which resulted in the Dane getting sent off following a VAR review, but was able to continue into the second half.
“I’ve not heard from the medical team in terms of anything, but we’ll have to assess it,” McKenna said.
“It’s obviously heavy damage on his shin, but he managed to play on for a bit, so you’d hope there’s nothing serious, serious, serious there, it’s just the heavy impact that he received.”
Phillips was not involved having been withdrawn during Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a calf issue, with the Town boss previously unable to rule the Manchester City loanee out of featuring at Old Trafford.
McKenna says the Blues will assess Phillips over the coming days but may not be fit in time for the upcoming matches against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.
“Obviously his injury from the other day that meant he wasn’t available,” McKenna said.
“Again, to be honest, we’re not sure on timescales. Not a very long injury, but we’re not sure over the next game or two whether he’ll be available.”
Photo: Matchday Images
