TWTV Video Verdict - Manchester United

Thursday, 27th Feb 2025 09:07

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ failure to take advantage of Manchester United being reduced to 10 men at Old Trafford, missing a big opportunity to gain ground in the relegation battle.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on the 3-2 defeat.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

TWTV