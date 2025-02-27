Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTV Video Verdict - Manchester United
Thursday, 27th Feb 2025 09:07

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ failure to take advantage of Manchester United being reduced to 10 men at Old Trafford, missing a big opportunity to gain ground in the relegation battle.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on the 3-2 defeat.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

TWTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025