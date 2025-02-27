Amorim: A Good Performance in All Aspects

Thursday, 27th Feb 2025 09:30 Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim was unsurprisingly delighted with his 10-man team’s performance as they beat the Blues 3-2 at Old Trafford. Town took the lead in the fourth minute through Jaden Philogene after a mix-up between Patrick Dorgu and keeper Andre Onana but United hit back to lead via a Sam Morsy own goal and Matthijs de Ligt. The Red Devils were reduced in number just before half-time when Dorgu was dismissed for a wild lunge at Omari Hutchinson’s shins with the scoreline 2-1, before Philogene levelled with his second of the match in injury time. Town looked favourites at that stage but Harry Maguire’s header gave the home side the lead two minutes after the restart and the Blues failed to lay a glove on United despite the numerical advantage, missing a chance to claim their first win at Old Trafford since 1984. “It's really good for a coach to see that,” Amorim said. “It's one thing passing that moment to have a performance like this, when the performance is like this, it's not perfect, but we suffered a goal with one mistake. “In this context, I felt that the team were more calm than in certain games. That's a good thing. We turned things around, scored twice and were clearly in control. “Then we had the sending off and had to fight for the three points. Today was a good performance in all aspects for my team and also our fans. They were amazing. “I enjoyed the performance and the way we managed all the things against us. I felt the team were strangely more in control in possession than in other games with 11 players. “Football is like that sometimes. You get surprises. We defended in the second half and tried to make some transitions to win the game.” Regarding Town’s first goal, he added: “I think it is something that happen, even with other players. It was like Patrick, when he looked, he saw Andre Onana on the goal but then looked down and made the pass and Andre was already out. A misunderstanding.” On 20-year-old Dorgu’s red card, Amorim continued: “I didn't see it. The important thing is I know my player and he doesn't want to injure a colleague in his profession. He wants to play the ball. Maybe it was a little bit harsh in the way he went for the ball. I didn't see the image so I have to see it. “But clearly he's ready for the Premier League. He’s inexperienced but people judge right away. Last week, he was okay and had a good performance against Everton. Today, you say he’s not experienced enough. “We have central defenders who are very good defending the box and we saw already [with 10 men] against Arsenal and Wolverhampton, when we were so near to drawing game, today we managed to score so the result was very good.”

Broadbent23 added 09:46 - Feb 27

ManU got lucky last night. We didn't take advantage when the game opened up. Amorim got a freebie win. 1

algarvefan added 10:32 - Feb 27

I said this last night, when United went 3-2 up, thye shut us out and defended with experience, we didn't defend well at dead ball situations last night, but United showed how to defend successfully with 10 men. Back to the drawing board, last night makes me wonder what we do in training sometimes or perhaps, as I believe, he is picking the wrong players for a dog fight. Bring in Townsend, Burgess & Woolfenden, play Szmodics, Chaplin & Broadhead behind Hirst. The old guard won't let us down, otherwise we are down. 0

