Youngster Compton Signs First Pro Deal

Thursday, 27th Feb 2025 23:10

Academy central midfielder Charlie Compton has signed his first professional contract with the club.

First-year scholar Compton, 17, began his football journey at West Suffolk side Exning United, before joining Norwich City’s youth set-up’s U9s and then moving on to the Blues’ academy.

“A proud moment for me and my family signing my first professional contract at Ipsiwch Town,” Compton wrote on Instagram.

In October, Compton, who went to school in Bottisham, featured in a Guardian list of the top 20 talents in Premier League academies.

A regular in the U18s, Compton, no relation to John Compton who was a member of Sir Alf Ramsey’s First Division title-winning side, has also broken in to the U21s team this season.





Photo: TWTD