U18s at Bournemouth

Friday, 28th Feb 2025 11:08

Town’s U18s are in action away against AFC Bournemouth at Canford Park Arena on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

David Wright’s side, whose home game against Watford was postponed last week due to a waerlogged pitch, are currently ninth in Professional Development League Two South with the Cherries fifth.

Earlier in the season, the Blues were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup at the third round stage by the Dorset club following a 3-2 loss at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium.





Photo: Matchday Images