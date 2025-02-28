Arsenal Game Moves For Sky
Friday, 28th Feb 2025 12:10
Town’s home match against Arsenal has moved to Sunday 20th April for live Sky Sports coverage (KO 2pm).
The game against the Gunners was originally set to be played the previous day at 3pm.
Earlier in the season, the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal, who are currently second in the Premier League table, at the Emirates Stadium.
Photo: Reuters
