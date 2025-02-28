Arsenal Game Moves For Sky

Friday, 28th Feb 2025 12:10 Town’s home match against Arsenal has moved to Sunday 20th April for live Sky Sports coverage (KO 2pm). The game against the Gunners was originally set to be played the previous day at 3pm. Earlier in the season, the Blues were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal, who are currently second in the Premier League table, at the Emirates Stadium.

Photo: Reuters



VanDusen added 12:18 - Feb 28

Yawn. So predictable. Surely the Wolves game would be far more exciting to show for a neutral. But hey - it's not about sport but the number of people you have to sell things to isn't it... 1

trncbluearmy added 12:20 - Feb 28

I hate this league! 0

MickMillsTash added 12:22 - Feb 28

Easter Day !! Really?



Will we see the resurrection of ITFC ?

Looked like Jesus had more mobility on his cross than some our players defending them on Wednesday etc

-1

SamWhiteUK added 12:53 - Feb 28

Let's hope Gabriel Jesus doesn't perform any miracles on us... 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:09 - Feb 28

Just so the pundits can take the piss 2

ArnieM added 13:14 - Feb 28

Oh FFS, NOT AGAIN!!!!!!



I now can't see this game as I'm in Portsmouth. I f lucking hate sky 1

Alphawhiskey added 13:18 - Feb 28

Surely the Wolves game would be a better watch for the neutral?

I hate Sky, It's killing football.

What about the fans? Oh yeah Sky doesn't care abut them... 0

