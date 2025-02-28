U21s Full-Back Lewis Joins Lowestoft

Blues U21s left-back Josh Lewis has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Lowestoft Town on loan.

Lewis signed for the Town academy last summer having left Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the previous season.

The 18-year-old joins teammate Jesse Ayoola at the club where Andy Reynolds, who was the sub keeper as the Blues won the FA Youth Cup in 2005, is manager.

Lewis could make his debut on Saturday when the Trawlerboys are away at Stamford.









Photo: Matchday Images