McKenna: We Watched United Game Back as a Group
Friday, 28th Feb 2025 16:47
Town boss Kieran McKenna says he and the squad watched the Manchester United match back as a group this morning following the disappointing 3-2 loss on Wednesday night.
The Blues failed to take a big chance to record their first win at Old Trafford since 1984 and recover ground in the relegation battle with the Red Devils down to 10 men from just before half-time and having pulled the scoreline back to 2-2 at the break.
A Harry Maguire header two minutes into the second half, the third set piece goal conceded by Town on the night and only their sixth of the season, proved to be decisive.
“The players had yesterday off, it was a late return on Wednesday night, as it would have been for everyone who was coming back to Ipswich,” McKenna said.
“They had yesterday to recover and we went through the game this morning. We spoke about it after the game as well and we just watched it back as a group today. We always go through the game in its entirety.
“We know the goals were a big part of the game and conceding the set plays was the biggest disappointment and the biggest problem on the night.
“But there were also a lot of other things in the game that you can learn from, some good things, some things we could have done better. It’s still a big occasion playing at Old Trafford and there were a lot of different phases of the game.
“We’ve been through all of it and looked at the areas which were most important and the players are looking forward to Monday night now.”
