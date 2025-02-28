McKenna: We Watched United Game Back as a Group

Friday, 28th Feb 2025 16:47 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he and the squad watched the Manchester United match back as a group this morning following the disappointing 3-2 loss on Wednesday night. The Blues failed to take a big chance to record their first win at Old Trafford since 1984 and recover ground in the relegation battle with the Red Devils down to 10 men from just before half-time and having pulled the scoreline back to 2-2 at the break. A Harry Maguire header two minutes into the second half, the third set piece goal conceded by Town on the night and only their sixth of the season, proved to be decisive. “The players had yesterday off, it was a late return on Wednesday night, as it would have been for everyone who was coming back to Ipswich,” McKenna said. “They had yesterday to recover and we went through the game this morning. We spoke about it after the game as well and we just watched it back as a group today. We always go through the game in its entirety. “We know the goals were a big part of the game and conceding the set plays was the biggest disappointment and the biggest problem on the night. “But there were also a lot of other things in the game that you can learn from, some good things, some things we could have done better. It’s still a big occasion playing at Old Trafford and there were a lot of different phases of the game. “We’ve been through all of it and looked at the areas which were most important and the players are looking forward to Monday night now.”

BrockleyBlue78 added 17:25 - Feb 28

Poor sods. Please don’t ever make me watch that again. 3

armchaircritic59 added 18:00 - Feb 28

I think one of the major problems we've had this seaon from the matches I've seen, is being too passive. We looked afraid to have a go at United on Wednesday, not the only time it's happened, and when the opposition is down to 10 men and not in great form, that's not really acceptable. I'm not suggesting going gung ho, but we need to be more pro-active. For my part and it's only my opinion, you might have a different one, I think if we are going to go down as seems more and more likely, we might as well go down being carried out on our shield, giving it a go, than just accepting it and remaining passive most of the time.



I'm a big fan of KM, what he's done here is remarkable. We need to remember he's still a young and relatively inexperienced manager, most certainly at the level he's currently operating in. I'm just wondering if he's struggling a little bit, and would maybe benefit from a bit of help from a " wise old owl ", someone who's been there and done that. Not taking over, just there for advice.



I've said a couple of times before, I believe this squad has been assembled with one eye on the possibility of a return to the Championship. I hope and think that the players who are still with us next season, and KM himself, will have benefited greatly from the experience, wherever we find ourselves. 0

