McKenna: Get Through This Round and People Start to Dream

Friday, 28th Feb 2025 19:13 Town visit Nottingham Forest on Monday aiming to reach the sixth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 32 years with manager Kieran McKenna believing that’s the stage where fans, players and staff start dreaming of Wembley glory (ITV4, KO 7.30pm). The Blues most recently reached the sixth round, the quarter-finals, in 1992/93 when they were beaten 4-2 at home by Arsenal. On Monday, Town will be playing in the fifth round for the first time since February 2007 when they were defeated 1-0 at Watford in controversial circumstances, midfielder George O’Callaghan having been red-carded just before half-time, a dismissal which was subsequently overturned. The Blues secured their place in the last this season 16 by beating Championship Coventry City 4-1 at the CBS Arena three weeks ago. Forest, the Premier League’s third-placed side, defeated League One Exeter City on penalties in their fourth-round tie, following a 2-2 draw. In round three, the Blues beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 at Portman Road and Forest won 2-0 at home to Luton. “We’re looking forward to the game,” McKenna said. “The couple of earlier games have been a nice break from the Premier League action. “This isn’t as long as a break with it being Monday night, the next league game [at Crystal Palace a week on Saturday] will come a little bit quicker. “It’s been a nice change of focus, change of everything really, a change of narrative around the games. It’s been a nice progression for the group and for some of the players. “The fact that we went from playing a League One team to playing a Championship team, a little landmark in there for some of the players and for us as a team, and we’ve matched up well. “And now we get the chance to play against a Premier League team in a real challenge, but also I think a really good cup tie away on a Monday night in a historic ground and against a good Premier League side. That’s been a nice progression. We’ve enjoyed the fixtures and we’re all looking forward to this one.” McKenna made 10 changes for the Bristol Rovers tie and then 11 for the visit to the Sky Blues and both teams are likely to shuffle their packs again for this match. That being the case, the Blues boss was asked whether the Premier League game between the sides at the City Ground in November, which Forest won 1-0, will have much impact on Monday’s tie. “I think there are probably some things that we can take,” he reflected. “For a few of the players, that was probably the first time they’ve been to the ground, so we’ve been to the ground, we know what’s coming from that point of view, that always helps a little bit. “It was a hard-fought game and, as I’ve said, for us to have a hard-fought game in this league, we need to do some things well and we did some things well on that day, and we were frustrated to lose it to a narrow penalty. “We also controlled some of their threats well and we had some opportunities in the game, especially in the first half, but there are things we’ll have to do better to go through in this one. “There are going to be changes in both teams, we’re pretty sure of that, even if it was another league game there would probably be changes from where both teams were at at that stage of the season. “I think it’s a fresh competition, it will have a different feel to the previous game. I’m not sure there’s loads and loads we’ll take, but having played there fairly recently is hopefully something that can be a small help to us.” While Town’s main focus is undoubtedly staying in the Premier League, he views the FA Cup as a positive diversion. “I think it’s a welcome distraction,” he continued. “If we’re completely honest, in terms of league action, we’d rather not play them Monday night because you’d rather have the full week build-up and prep for the Crystal Palace game. So we’d rather have had one of the earlier fixtures in terms of our Premier League preparation. “But there haven’t been as many games this season as we’re used to and enjoy, so I’d rather not be facing 10 days without a game, I’d rather have a chance to play a game, test ourselves again against another Premier League team, utilise our squad, get minutes into those who need and deserve them, but also give ourselves a chance to be competitive and try and go through in the game. For us, it’s a welcome distraction at the moment.” McKenna has used cup games to keep players who have been on the fringes of the league side up to speed throughout his time at the club. “It’s been important,” he added. “I’ve said it before, it’s important how we work. We really try and keep two players for each position physically and technically and tactically ready, and that’s helped us over the course of our journey to this point. “Having that has been important and part of that is utilising the squad in the cup competitions, and we’ve done it up until this point and the players have done really well. “Of course, we haven’t made any decisions for Monday night yet, but there’s a chance that some of those who have done really well in the first two rounds will get an opportunity again and hopefully we can get another strong performance.” Quizzed on whether it’s possible to make 11 changes, as he did at Coventry, at this stage of the competition, McKenna said: “I’m trying to think how many bodies we have fit and whether it’s physically possible! “It might not be physically possible in terms of fit players but in terms of trusting the group in many aspects, yes. We try and train all year with at least two in each position who we feel are game ready. “I think there are a lot of positions in our squad where both players are competing on a fairly even level and we feel like we can make some changes without it changing the strength of the team dramatically. “Maybe the dynamic of each player brings their own qualities but I don’t think it’s in every position that we have one player clearly different to the other player in terms of their contribution. “I think there’ll be changes again in the team and hopefully those changes will strengthen us.” Does he believe players can play more freely in the FA Cup away from the relentless pressure of the Premier League and might that be a benefit going forward? “Possibly,” the Northern Irishman considered. “It’s hard to say because if we’d faced two Premier League teams, I’d probably be able to give you a better gauge. “Our performances in the competition are reflective of how our group’s working but also they’re reflective of us playing against opposition that we’ve faced along the journey and for many of our players they’re facing opposition at a level that they’ve faced before and are comfortable with and have excelled at before. “I think that’s probably the bigger change and then when you’re leading in games, you’re scoring goals in games, the Coventry game, for example, when we take our opportunities and we’re in a good position in the game, it allows you to play in a more confident manner than when you’re behind in the game or you’re at absolute full stretch by the level that you’re playing at. “I think it’s certainly been a nice mental break for the staff and the players, and I think they’ve looked forward to that in terms of playing with more freedom. There’s certainly not any intent to do that and we try and play with a good amount of confidence in every game, but you’re also in the toughest league in the world. “We know this is going to be a tough game, it’s not all going to be about going and playing with freedom. As always, we want to go and play with confidence but it’s a Premier League team where we’re going to have to work, are going to have to suffer, are going to have to stand up to a really strong opponent and then try and impose ourselves on the game.”

Town have won the FA Cup once, in 1978 when they also avoided relegation from the old First Division by only three points and two places. To emulate the achievement of Sir Bobby Robson in leading his team to Wembley success would be a remarkable accomplishment. “Of course it would, it’s something that we can dream about,” the Blues manager said. “But it’s still that stage where we’ve got to go and try and win the next tie. “I think this is that round where if you can go through - as a club, as a group of players, staff, supporters, everyone - people will start looking at you being maybe one game from Wembley and what might be possible. “But at this stage, we’re still away from home against a team who are third in the Premier League and having a really strong season, so we can’t look too far ahead, we can only focus on this game and if we can manage to get through to the next round, then everyone can dream a little bit more.” While Town have Premier League survival as their main target, Forest’s main aim is securing a Champions League place, but McKenna says that doesn’t mean the two sides can’t also look at success in the FA Cup. “I think you can be in a different position in the Premier League where the cup can sometimes become your primary focus,” he continued. “There are probably a couple of teams in the league who have got the cup competitions as maybe their primary focus for the end of the season. “If you’re at our end of the table or Nottingham Forest’s end of the table, the reality is that that’s not the case. “But that doesn’t mean that you don’t try and go through. To go to a cup quarter-final, semi-final, final, to win a cup, these are things that you dream about and everyone wants in their careers, whether you’re a player or a supporter or a staff member. “We’re certainly not going to shy away from an opportunity like that and we’re going to give it our best.” While the FA Cup may have diminished in importance over the last three decades, McKenna still believes it is significant. “I think the calendar’s changed and there are a lot more fixtures for certain teams and the timings of the games have changed and all those things,” he said. “But I know, speaking for myself and I think for most people involved in football, at the end of the day, you want to look back on your career and have some really big memories. “You want to have trophies, you want to have promotions, you want to have finals, you want to have things to really, really celebrate and the cup competitions give those. “So I think for all of us and certainly for myself, they’re still things that you really, really want to happen in your career.” Reminded that teams at the lower end of the table have reached the final and in some cases, such as Wigan in 2013, have won it, McKenna pointed out that a member of his coaching staff did exactly that in 2014. “Sone Aluko has the experience of getting to the final. He was in the Hull team that went to the final and played against Arsenal [and lost 3-2 after extra-time], so he’s shared those stories with us and it’s not impossible. “We’re focused on this game and I think this is that round of the competition where before this there’s no point in dreaming too much, but if you can get through this one, then you’re really starting to get excited for the next draw and what might be possible.” If level at 90 minutes, the game will go to extra-time and then penalties, while VAR will be in operation. The Team McKenna will almost certainly change all but a couple of the XI which started against Manchester United at most. One who may retain his place is keeper Alex Palmer with Aro Muric perhaps making his return if a shoulder injury which has been hampering him is considered OK enough for the Kosovan international to start. At the back, Ben Godfrey could well return on the right, although with Ben Johnson another option, and Conor Townsend on the left with Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess in the middle. Jack Taylor looks a certain starter in central midfield with McKenna having to decide whether to continue with skipper Sam Morsy or bring in Massimo Luongo in the other role. Jens Cajuste is likely to be rested having been a regular starter in the league, while Kalvin Phillips won’t be involved suffering a calf problem against Tottenham. In the three ahead of them, Sammie Szmodics could be in the middle with Nathan Broadhead perhaps used on the right and Jack Clarke on the left, with the former Sunderland man having netted three goals in the two FA Cup ties so far. Jaden Philogene, a goalscorer at Coventry was well and then two more at Old Trafford in midweek, may also be under consideration for another start either on the right or his preferred left. George Hirst, who bagged an early penalty against the Sky Blues, his second goal of the season in only his second start, will be in the XI as the out-and-out striker. Conor Chaplin may return to the bench following the knee injury which has sidelined him since the turn of the year. The Opposition Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has injury concerns regarding unnamed players going into the match, but like McKenna would be making changes to his team in any case. “I think it is a good opportunity for some players and also because of the schedule,” he said. “Let’s assess and try to make a good decision for the game. “We have players to assess. Wednesday night [the 0-0 home draw with Arsenal] was a very intense game with a lot of contacts. We are assessing the players to see how they are. “Everybody is first team. There is no difference between players. It is always about the approach of the game and what is best. We assess and see how the players are, look at the opponent and try to make a good decision. “Since the beginning of the season, even the friendlies, the approach must be the same. The interpretation of the game must always be the same. “If you establish this kind of routine, there is no difference. This is better for us. That’s why I believe the approach of game by game is the best one.” Forest, who won the FA Cup in 1898 and 1959, are undoubted favourites given the 31 points and 15 Premier League places between the teams, but Nuno disagrees with assessing the tie in that manner. “That is not the way we look at it,” he insisted. “We have to play the game. There’s no favourites in a football match - just two teams against each other in a fair way. “It will be a tough game. They are a good team. We looked back at the fixture we had against them here in the Premier League and how hard it was. “We have been looking at them. As a team they have energy, they are intense and they have good players. The expectation is it will be a very tough match.” Keeper Carlos Miguel remains sidelined with the hamstring injury he suffered in the last round at Exeter. The Draw The draw for the sixth round takes place on BBC One on Sunday following the Manchester United-Fulham tie at around at 4.30pm. Former Red Devils defender Denis Irwin and ex-Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy will be selecting the ties. Town and Nottingham Forest will be ball number eight. History Historically, Forest very much have the upper hand, winning 39 of the games between the two sides (36 in the league), with 19 (18) ending in draws and Town winning 22 (21). Town have won only one of the last seven games between the clubs, a 4-2 victory at Portman Road in December 2017, and haven’t beaten Forest at the City Ground since December 1999 - 15 games ago - when George Burley’s promotion-bound side won 1-0 via a Matt Holland goal. The Blues and Forest first faced one another in the FA Cup in 1980/81 in the quarter-finals, the first tie at the City Ground ending 3-3 before Town won the replay at Portman Road 1-0. They’ve met twice since then in third round ties at the City Ground in 1989 and 1997 - 17-year-old Kieron Dyer’s full debut - the Midlanders winning both games 3-0. At the City Ground in December in the Premier League, former Town loanee Chris Wood’s penalty four minutes after half-time was enough to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 victory. After a first half in which both sides had efforts cleared off the line and the Blues had the other outstanding opportunity, Szmodics was controversially adjudged to have fouled Jota Silva by referee Tony Harrington, a decision VAR upheld, and Wood netted confidently from the spot. Familiar Faces Forest striker Wood was on loan with the Blues from Leicester in the 2014/15 Championship play-off season but never got fully fit before being recalled by the Foxes having made only three starts and five sub appearances without scoring. Blues keeper Muric made five appearances for Forest during a season-loan loan spell in the 2019/20 season. Town boss McKenna worked in the Forest academy with younger age groups for almost two seasons during his time studying for a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science at Loughborough University between 2009 and 2012. Former Town U18s coach Sam Darlow is now working in the Tricky Trees’ youth set-up, coaching their U21s. Officials Saturday’s referee is Tony Harrington with his assistants Wade Smith and Sian Massey-Ellis, and the fourth official Tim Robinson, who took charge of the Tottenham game last Saturday and more notoriously the Leicester match earlier in the season. The VAR official is Matthew Donohue, his assistant Peter Wright and the support VAR is Jarred Gillett. Cleveland-based Harrington has shown 78 yellow cards and four red in 18 games so far this season. His most recent Town match was the 2-0 home defeat to Brighton in which he failed to red card Seagulls forward Joao Pedro for jumping into Blues keeper Christian Walton with the ball well gone, a decision which was criticised by former referees’ chief Keith Hackett and most pundits. The Portuguese attacker was one of two visitors yellow-carded along with Woolfenden and Liam Delap. Coincidentally, Harrington also refereed the 1-0 loss at Forest in November, awarding the penalty which proved decisive. In addition, Cajuste, Dara O’Shea, Axel Tuanzebe and one home player were booked. Prior to that he was in charge of September 2018’s 2-0 defeat at Hull City in which he yellow-carded two Tigers and no Blues and the loss at Aston Villa by the same scoreline in November 2017 in which he booked Callum Connolly and Emyr Huws. Harrington also took control of the 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United a month earlier in which he yellow-carded Jonas Knudsen and two home players. Before that he refereed the 2-1 defeat at QPR at the start of January 2017 in which he kept his cards in his pocket throughout and also the 0-0 home draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road in September of the previous year in which he booked Tom Lawrence and one Villan. Harrington took charge of the 2-1 defeat at Bristol City in February 2016, in which he cautioned Kevin Foley and one home player. Earlier, he refereed the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield in April 2015, in which he booked Tommy Smith, Christophe Berra and one Terrier, and the 3-0 Boxing Day 2013 victory at Doncaster, in which he yellow-carded just one Rovers player. Squad From Palmer, Muric, Slicker, Davis, Townsend, Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Philogene, J Clarke, Szmodics, Broadhead, Delap, Hirst.



