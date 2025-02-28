Town Sign Brightlingsea Defender Shabazz-Edwards
Friday, 28th Feb 2025 19:39
Town have signed Brightlingsea Regent central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards following his recent trial.
As TWTD previously reported, Shabazz-Edwards, 17, impressed for the U21s in the 4-2 Premier League Cup victory over Watford and the 4-3 defeat to Charlton, both at Playford Road, and it comes as little surprise that the defender has been offered terms.
The 6ft 4in tall centre-half, who joined Isthmian League North Division Brightlingsea from Ilford last summer, showed confidence on the ball as well as good reading of the game and a willingness to put in a tackle.
“Delighted to sign my first professional contract for Ipswich Town,” Shabazz-Edwards wrote on Instagram. “Step 4➡️Premier League.”
Photo: Instagram
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]