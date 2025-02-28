Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Sign Brightlingsea Defender Shabazz-Edwards
Friday, 28th Feb 2025 19:39

Town have signed Brightlingsea Regent central defender Walker Shabazz-Edwards following his recent trial.

As TWTD previously reported, Shabazz-Edwards, 17, impressed for the U21s in the 4-2 Premier League Cup victory over Watford and the 4-3 defeat to Charlton, both at Playford Road, and it comes as little surprise that the defender has been offered terms.

The 6ft 4in tall centre-half, who joined Isthmian League North Division Brightlingsea from Ilford last summer, showed confidence on the ball as well as good reading of the game and a willingness to put in a tackle.

“Delighted to sign my first professional contract for Ipswich Town,” Shabazz-Edwards wrote on Instagram. “Step 4➡️Premier League.”


Photo: Instagram



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Gforce added 19:52 - Feb 28
Great name by the way,looks older than 17 though.
All the best Shabazz,hope you make the 1st team one day.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025