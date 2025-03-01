Wolves Striker Cunha Could Face Extended Ban Following FA Cup Red Card

Saturday, 1st Mar 2025 21:23 Wolves’ star striker Matheus Cunha could face a lengthy ban after being red-carded for violent conduct during his club’s on-penalties FA Cup defeat at AFC Bournemouth this afternoon. Having levelled for the Old Gold, who are 17th in the Premier League, one place and five points ahead of the Blues, to make the fifth round tie 1-1, Cunha was dismissed by referee Sam Barrott in the closing moments of extra-time for punching, kicking and headbutting Cherries defender Milos Kerkez. The Brazilian international subsequently appeared to refuse to leave the touchline while arguing with staff who were pointing him towards the dressing room. A red card for violent conduct triggers an automatic three-match suspension but Cunha could face a longer spell on the sidelines depending on the referee’s report and how the FA might view the incident. Following Town’s 2-1 win at Molineux in December, Cunha elbowed and aggressively removed a member of the Blues’ security staff’s glasses. The clash was missed by referee Simon Hooper but the 26-year-old later accepted an FA charge and was suspended for two matches and fined £80,000. Given that background, the FA may look to extend his ban beyond the three which will see Wolves’ 15-goal top scorer miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton and West Ham. A one-match extension would see him miss the trip to Portman Road in April. Cunha apologised to his teammates in an Instagram story after the match: “In the end, another game where you guys did your best. I couldn’t lose my head at the end. Sorry.” Head coach Vitor Pereira said: “After this game the emotional side was very high. A lot of pressure. In the end [Cunha’s reaction] is what can happen. It should not happen, but this is something that happens in football and we must deal with the situation.” From scoring a worldie to this! 😮



Matheus Cunha was sent off for punching, kicking and headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in their #FACup tie. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/F3Vd29S7Qu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 1, 2025

Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra



IP9 added 21:48 - Mar 1

we've had far too many chances to take advantage of our competitors issues and we've failed every time, so i'm not sure this will change much when we can't control our own fate and are (effectively) 6 points behind Wolves. 0

poet added 21:50 - Mar 1

As we are all too aware this guy got away far too lightly after physically assaulting the Ipswich security guard and committing criminal damage by breaking his glasses.

If this latest episode of violent conduct is treated the same way, then serious questions will surely have to be asked regarding the credibility and integrity of of the Premier Leagues ability to uphold their own rules. In light of both incidents, this ban has to be extended to 4 games. 0

