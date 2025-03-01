Wolves Striker Cunha Could Face Extended Ban Following FA Cup Red Card
Saturday, 1st Mar 2025 21:23
Wolves’ star striker Matheus Cunha could face a lengthy ban after being red-carded for violent conduct during his club’s on-penalties FA Cup defeat at AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.
Having levelled for the Old Gold, who are 17th in the Premier League, one place and five points ahead of the Blues, to make the fifth round tie 1-1, Cunha was dismissed by referee Sam Barrott in the closing moments of extra-time for punching, kicking and headbutting Cherries defender Milos Kerkez.
The Brazilian international subsequently appeared to refuse to leave the touchline while arguing with staff who were pointing him towards the dressing room.
A red card for violent conduct triggers an automatic three-match suspension but Cunha could face a longer spell on the sidelines depending on the referee’s report and how the FA might view the incident.
Following Town’s 2-1 win at Molineux in December, Cunha elbowed and aggressively removed a member of the Blues’ security staff’s glasses.
The clash was missed by referee Simon Hooper but the 26-year-old later accepted an FA charge and was suspended for two matches and fined £80,000.
Given that background, the FA may look to extend his ban beyond the three which will see Wolves’ 15-goal top scorer miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton and West Ham. A one-match extension would see him miss the trip to Portman Road in April.
Cunha apologised to his teammates in an Instagram story after the match: “In the end, another game where you guys did your best. I couldn’t lose my head at the end. Sorry.”
Head coach Vitor Pereira said: “After this game the emotional side was very high. A lot of pressure. In the end [Cunha’s reaction] is what can happen. It should not happen, but this is something that happens in football and we must deal with the situation.”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]