Town and Forest Ball Eight in FA Cup Draw

Sunday, 2nd Mar 2025 09:28

Town and Nottingham Forest will be ball number eight in this evening’s draw for the sixth round of the FA Cup.

The draw is live on BBC One following the fifth round tie between Manchester United at Fulham which kicks-off at 4.30pm.

Former Red Devils defender Denis Irwin and ex-Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy will be selecting the ties. Sixth round ties, the quarter-finals, will take place over the weekend of Saturday 29th March.

Town will be aiming to reach the sixth round for the first time in 32 years when they take on Forest at the City Ground on Monday evening (ITV4 KO 7.30pm).

FA Cup Sixth Round Draw

1. Preston North End

2. Aston Villa

3. Crystal Palace

4. Manchester United or Fulham

5. Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion

6. AFC Bournemouth

7. Manchester City

8. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town





Photo: Action Images