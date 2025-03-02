U18s Beaten By Bournemouth Side Featuring Needham Trialist

Sunday, 2nd Mar 2025 10:33

Town’s U18s were beaten 6-0 by AFC Bournemouth in Professional Development League Two South at Canford Park Arena on Saturday morning.

The Cherries went in front on the half hour, then doubled their lead six minutes later and by half-time it was 4-0. Two further goals followed in the second half.

We understand Needham Market youngster Charlie Wood was among those in action for the Dorset side.

The 16-year-old is on trial with the Cherries and is also of interest to a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, the Blues among them.

Right-sided forward Wood recently made his first-team debut for the Vanarama National League North Marketmen, playing 81 minutes in the 2-1 home defeat of Brackley and has subsequently made four more appearances from the bench.





