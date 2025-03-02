Brighton Away Awaits Town or Forest in FA Cup Quarter-Finals
Sunday, 2nd Mar 2025 19:31
An FA Cup quarter-final away at Brighton & Hove Albion awaits the winners of Monday's fifth round tie between the Blues and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Town will be aiming to reach the sixth round for the first time in 32 years when they take on Forest at the City Ground on Monday evening (ITV4 KO 7.30pm).
Sixth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 29th March.
In September, the Blues drew 0-0 with the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, while the Sussex side won 2-0 at Portman Road in January.
Also in September, Forest and Brighton drew 2-2 at the Amex but in February the Tricky Trees hammered the Seagulls 7-0 at the City Ground.
Town have played Brighton twice before in the FA Cup in successive seasons.
In November 1949, Harry Baird and Jackie Brown bagged the goals as Town won a first-round tie 2-1 at Portman Road, then in December 1950 the Seagulls ran out 2-0 victors at the Goldstone Ground in round two.
FA Cup Sixth Round
Photo: Action Images
