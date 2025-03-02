Brighton Away Awaits Town or Forest in FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Sunday, 2nd Mar 2025 19:31 An FA Cup quarter-final away at Brighton & Hove Albion awaits the winners of Monday's fifth round tie between the Blues and Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Town will be aiming to reach the sixth round for the first time in 32 years when they take on Forest at the City Ground on Monday evening (ITV4 KO 7.30pm). Sixth round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 29th March. In September, the Blues drew 0-0 with the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, while the Sussex side won 2-0 at Portman Road in January. Also in September, Forest and Brighton drew 2-2 at the Amex but in February the Tricky Trees hammered the Seagulls 7-0 at the City Ground. Town have played Brighton twice before in the FA Cup in successive seasons. In November 1949, Harry Baird and Jackie Brown bagged the goals as Town won a first-round tie 2-1 at Portman Road, then in December 1950 the Seagulls ran out 2-0 victors at the Goldstone Ground in round two. FA Cup Sixth Round

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Preston North End v Aston Villa

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest/Ipswich Town

Photo: Action Images



bluesi added 19:39 - Mar 2

Could of been a worse draw!! 0

Leejames99 added 19:44 - Mar 2

Like every other team this weekend we have to play our strongest, most talented and experienced team and go for it, Our match at Forest was very close in league and we have nothing to lose.



This is not an opportunity for League 1 players to have a day out, the same players who got turned over by Maidstone, it is an opportunity for our strongest 11 to have a game together to hopefully win and build momentum for Palace but more importantly it is a chance for Ipswich Town to get to a Quarter Final of the FA Cup.



We are at the business end of season now, let's see what the players we signed with talent and the experience loaned can do and if you can make the tough choices KMK.



COYB 0

blueboy1981 added 19:53 - Mar 2

Well, to Win the FA Cup, or avoid Relegation, we have to WIN games - starting tomorrow evening - as we are in both Last Chance Saloons NOW !!

Are we up for either, both, or neither ?

2

thatsbonkers added 20:13 - Mar 2

It’s good playing the in the last match technically we’ve made it to the last 9! 2

Leejames99 added 20:45 - Mar 2

This week is a big crossroads for the owners, the board and supporters of Ipswich Town with some big decisions to be made at the top in deciding the best way forward.



There is no doubt the manager and players who did the unthinkable and got back to back promotions are firmly part of the clubs history and rightly deserved their shot in the Prem but the reality is the Prem is a step too far for those players, only4 have made the step up as squad players Woolf, Burgess, Davis (just) and Broadhead and H , Clarke has time, aside of that results don't lie and nor do the selections.



Kmk is the only manager to escape the sack when all bottom clubs and underperforming clubs made a change, for Wolves, Everton, West Ham it has worked.



We owed Mckenna a chance.



Unless as I have thought all season Mckenna is still in his job because they believed relegation was almost inevitable and made signings with that in mind that have bought not only assets but players more than capable of excelling in the top half of Championship with the best prospects for Prem stability once we are promoted ahain if relegated then great and makes sense.



BUT there is still a quarter of the season to go 11 games and 33 points still and only 5 points behind a team we are still to play and a place in the FA Cup quarter finals a possibility.



With an international break coming up will they stick with Mckenna regardless of results or go for new manager bounce who has experience and not as much affinity to the players that achieved in last 2 seasons.



No manager or player is bigger than our club so do they keep supporting Mckenna relegation or not or do we go all out to stay up with the players we spent millions on and loaned with big wages? It's an interesting debate and I think Mckennas team selection tomorrow and on Saturday will be season defining l, if we lose both with 10 games to go and 30 points still to be played for I think a change will be inevitable unless as I say they are prepared for relegation.



Mckenna needs to make the right choices now. 0

Westy added 20:53 - Mar 2

Difficult game but a game we can win on our day. Similar with Forest tomorrow. I hope we put out a strong team. 1

