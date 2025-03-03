Woolfenden: Everyone's on the Same Page, We Still Believe and We're Still Going Right to the Wire

Monday, 3rd Mar 2025 11:48 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Luke Woolfenden says the Blues still have belief they can avoid the drop in the Premier League this season. Following last Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, Town remain five points plus a significantly inferior goal difference from safety with just 11 league matches remaining. The Blues have won just three Premier League matches this season but Woolfenden says there is an overriding feeling of frustration at some of recent results, which has seen Kieran McKenna’s side lose six of their last seven league outings. “Mixed with the belief is a bit of disappointment that we’ve been in the majority of games,” he said. “It’s just moments where at the end of the season you’re looking back on it and kicking yourself that it’s happened. “With 11 games left we’ve just got to forget that and go full steam into them and see what happens. “Even the game against Spurs we were bang in it. If something goes the other way, if I’m onside, if it doesn’t deflect off me and goes wide then we’re still in the game but we end up losing 4-1. “People will say that’s the level but I don’t think we’re coming off the pitch thinking ‘that’s the level’, we come off the pitch feeling disappointed because the goals that they scored are goals that get scored in the Championship, League One and League Two. It’s not because of the level, it’s because we shoot ourselves in the foot.” On his goal against Tottenham Hotspur that was ruled out for offside, he said: “That was a good feeling for a second but I turned around and saw Johnno [Ben Johnson]’s face and he wasn’t celebrating so I knew I must have been off.” Despite the form, which has seen Town become the only Premier League side yet to win a match in 2025, Woolfenden says the team spirit that has got them to this point can’t be questioned and maintains the belief that survival is possible. “One hundred per cent otherwise we might as well pack up and go home,” he stressed. “Everyone’s on the same page with that, we still believe and we’re still going to go right to the wire. “We’re quite good at taking it game-by-game. We are realistic about our chances but we don’t limit ourselves. We didn’t come into the season saying we just want to scrap it and stay up, we wanted to be a competitive team in the league. “I think the fans would agree that in 90 per cent of the games we’ve been competitive and we’ve been on the disappointing end of a few results. It’s one of them things that the spirit of the squad is always going to be there.”

Town’s most recent defeat at Old Trafford was particularly frustrating, having gone into half-time level and playing with a man advantage for the entire second half following the dismissal to United left-back Patrick Dorgu. Woolfenden said: “We’re all disappointed in the manner of the game. We feel like they were there in this time period for us to go there and win, probably the best chance we have. “To concede three set plays we’re all disappointed. We’ve looked at it back and clarified whose jobs are what and to be fair boys have held their hands up and said ‘I didn’t do this right’ and ‘I didn’t do that right’. “It’s a learning curve, with that we’ve got to take accountability and we’re doing that. Before the United game we’ve not conceded many set plays so to concede three in the game was unusual but massively disappointing. “There were a lot of frank conversations in the changing room after. A lot of honesty and frustration came out but it was all channelled in a good way. “Training today was a good standard again, we might not get the reaction we want on Monday but it’s not for the want of trying. We’re honest and open with each other, we’re learning every day and we’ll see where that takes us.” On a personal note, the trip to the Theatre of Dreams was a special one for Woolfenden. “My dad is from Manchester so I was brought up here as a United fan,” he revealed.

“Walking out there for the warm-up and when we got to the ground, it’s unbelievable, it’s a proper football ground. We’ve been to a few this season that are new and you don’t get that feel of a proper football ground. Going there was unbelievable, one of the best I’ve been at.” Another special moment in Woolfenden’s career came in the earlier rounds of the FA Cup, the competition in which the Blues will do battle with Nottingham Forest on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals. The academy graduate captained Town for the first time in the earlier cup ties with Bristol Rovers and Coventry City, a moment he never considered was possible. He said: “It’s not something I’ve ever sat and thought about. I’m probably not the typical captain in terms of going around rollocking people. “You can lead in other ways in terms of performance, calmness and doing things at the right time which I like to think I’ve done over the course of the cup run. “I’m not like Chambo [Luke Chambers] and I’m not like Skip [Sam Morsy]. They’re the only two I can really say I’ve played under long enough to model myself on. I don’t think I’d ever be like them, just be myself.” As the only Ipswich-born player in the current Blues squad, it may be considered that Woolfenden has a greater representation of the fanbase whenever he crosses the white line to compete in the blue shirt. However, Woolfenden disagrees and says the entire playing squad understand the honour to play for Town. “I don’t think me being local has anything to do with that,” he argued. “The fans will know as a squad we represent them very well, specifically since the boss has come in. “We run more than everyone else 99 per cent of every game – we run harder, faster and make more tackles. I feel like the fans know as a squad, not just me being a local lad, that the other boys around it get what it means to the fans to play for Ipswich. I don’t feel like I have that role specifically. “There is that side of it that can be quite difficult for me to avoid things when things do go wrong because growing up here people see me as more approachable and can say things that they’re feeling that I can’t always say anything back to. That is quite a difficult part of it.” There was some speculation in the January transfer window linking Woolfenden with a move away from Portman Road, with Sheffield United - who we understand made a loan offer - and MLS side Inter Miami touted as possible destinations. On the rumours, Woolfenden said: “There’s interest in most windows, that’s part and parcel of being a footballer. The Inter Miami one was a bit wide of the mark otherwise I’m not sure I’d be sitting here! “I’m not sure that one was true but there was certainly interest. It would have been nice to play with [Lionel] Messi. “I’ve said numerous times that I love working here under the boss. Even behind the boss with the coaching staff that he’s got, every session is enjoyable and you don’t need to play every game here to improve as a player. You can go to other clubs and training can just be a bit of a jolly whereas here you’re bang at it every day.” In the end, Woolfenden signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at the end of January, which would take his total stay at the Blues to a decade since his first-team debut in 2017. On penning the new deal, the 26-year-old added: “This is probably one of the best places to be in the Football League. It’s a club that besides the manager has a lot of ambition behind it. “The owners and Mark [Ashton, CEO] are driven to keep this club where it is now regardless of what happens at the end of the season. It’s a really good feeling to get that done.”

