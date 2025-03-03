Eight Changes For Town at Forest
Monday, 3rd Mar 2025 18:57
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes eight changes for this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Keeper Alex Palmer, right-back Axel Tuanzebe and skipper Sam Morsy are the only survivors from Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat at Manchester United.
Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess, who is making 100th appearance under McKenna, are the centre-halves with Conor Townsend at left-back.
Morsy is joined in central midfield by Massimo Luongo, making only his fourth start of the season.
Ahead of them, Ben Johnson looks set to be on the right, Jack Taylor as the number 10 and Nathan Broadhead on the left with George Hirst the out-and-out striker.
On the bench are one-time Forest loanee Aro Muric, Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Liam Delap, Jacob Greaves, Dara O’Shea, Jaden Philogene, Jack Clarke, who has scored three goals in the FA Cup so far this season, and young forward Tommy Taylor, in the senior squad for the first time.
Sammie Szmodics is the only surprise absentee from the 20-man squad having returned to action as a late sub at Old Trafford.
Forest make six changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Arsenal last Wednesday with only Matz Sels, Ola Aina, Murillo, Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi keeping their places. Former Blues loanee Chris Wood is on the bench.
Forest: Sels, Morato, Murillo, Sangare, Aina, Danilo, Yates (c), Elanga, Moreno, Hudson-Odoi, Awoniyi. Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Dominguez, Jota, Sosa, Boly.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy (c), Luongo, Johnson, J Taylor, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Muric, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis, Cajuste, Philogene, T Taylor, Clarke, Delap. Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland). VAR: Jarred Gillett.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]