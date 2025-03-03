Tuanzebe and Burgess Join Lengthy Injury List
Monday, 3rd Mar 2025 23:25
Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess have joined Town’s already lengthy injury list and Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin have suffered recurrences of their fitness issues, while manager Kieran McKenna says other players also ended the on-penalties FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest with knocks.
Tuanzebe and Burgess were replaced at half-time with injuries they sustained in the first period, the DR Congo international suffering the same problem he did in the Premier League game between the teams in November. Szmodics and Chaplin missed out on a place in the squad.
“Axel was hamstring, Cameron was calf, not sure whether it’s a knock or something else,” McKenna said afterwards.
“Sam Szmodics and Conor Chaplin both had reoccurrences of the knee and ankle injuries that they’ve had, so neither are available.
“Amongst that, we had a few other injuries on the pitch at the end as well. The players just managed to get through the game. We’re in a challenging moment from that point of view.”
The Blues were already without Omari Hutchinson (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Christian Walton (groin), Kalvin Phillips (calf), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles) and Wes Burns (ACL), with the latter two out for the rest of the season.
