Tuanzebe and Burgess Join Lengthy Injury List

Monday, 3rd Mar 2025 23:25 Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess have joined Town’s already lengthy injury list and Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin have suffered recurrences of their fitness issues, while manager Kieran McKenna says other players also ended the on-penalties FA Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest with knocks. Tuanzebe and Burgess were replaced at half-time with injuries they sustained in the first period, the DR Congo international suffering the same problem he did in the Premier League game between the teams in November. Szmodics and Chaplin missed out on a place in the squad. “Axel was hamstring, Cameron was calf, not sure whether it’s a knock or something else,” McKenna said afterwards. “Sam Szmodics and Conor Chaplin both had reoccurrences of the knee and ankle injuries that they’ve had, so neither are available. “Amongst that, we had a few other injuries on the pitch at the end as well. The players just managed to get through the game. We’re in a challenging moment from that point of view.” The Blues were already without Omari Hutchinson (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), Christian Walton (groin), Kalvin Phillips (calf), Chiedozie Ogbene (achilles) and Wes Burns (ACL), with the latter two out for the rest of the season.

Photo: Matchday Images



WaltonBlueNaze added 23:28 - Mar 3

It doesn’t rain but pours - why are we getting so many injuries this season? Surely someone should be asking the question? 1

OliveR16 added 23:32 - Mar 3

This is exactly why you do not want so many poor performances midwinter leaving us adrift and depleted too. Several of the Must-Win games that we were told were not Must-Win games were, in fact, Must-Win games. And now it's too late. 0

TimmyH added 23:45 - Mar 3

My God! Tuanzebe again!...as I said of recent times after the Man U game it seems like we lose a player to injury in every game.



Lack of quality + Mixed transfer business (at best) + injuries + bad luck = relegation.



Only a matter of time. 0

warfarinman69 added 23:48 - Mar 3

Not sure about Axel, but Burgess got a knock and tried to carry on. No-one to blame, though it looked like a foul on Burgess. Having said that I'll be happy with back 5 that finished the game to play every week now. We have no attacking options though. It's going to be hard now. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 23:55 - Mar 3

Well Philogene and Clarke have flapped away this season, but boy do we need them to step up now....who else is left ?! We would have found the season tough with a fit squad, but we have never been near to a fully fit squad, let alone consistent 11. By rights we should be dead and buried in the League but we are not and I do believe we have something to give from somewhere. Never mind running toward adversity, we have dived in head first ! COYB 2

