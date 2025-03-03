McKenna: Really Proud of Players' Effort on Challenging Night

Monday, 3rd Mar 2025 23:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna was proud of his team’s effort as they exited the FA Cup at the fifth round stage on penalties at Nottingham Forest. After a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, the sides were unable to find further goals in extra-time and Jack Taylor was the unlucky man to miss in the shoot-out, the Tricky Trees winning 5-4. “It’s a really disappointing way to lose the game,” McKenna said. “Disappointing to lose the game anyway, but that can happen in a penalty shootout, you know one team is going to be on the wrong end of a really tough way to lose a match. “We’re really proud of the players’ effort, I don’t think they could have put any more into the game, they left everything out on the pitch. “We came into the game with a lot of challenges, we had a lot more challenges as the game went on with some injuries on the pitch and I think the way the team competed and fought right through the game and some of the football that we played as the game grew on was really good and I think we can take a lot of positives from tonight. “But, of course, in a knockout competition, the main outcome we wanted was being in the next round and we really narrowly missed out on that.” McKenna dismissed the suggestion that it might be difficult to lift his team ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace.

“No, not at all,” he insisted. “I don’t think mentally, to be honest. The players will come into training ground with renewed confidence from the way that they competed in the game, renewed belief in the squad and the way that we’re working when we were able, as we have in the competition, to make changes and see players come in and compete. I think they’ll have good feelings from the performance. “The big challenge we have is physically. We were carrying injuries going into the game, we’ve picked up more tonight and we’ve put a massive physical effort into the game. I think the biggest challenge is how we recover physically and how we get the bodies right for Saturday.” Regarding Taylor, he added: “Of course, he’s disappointed, but he’ll be fine, the players were around him straight away, the supporters were great. “It was a really high quality shootout. I thought away from home, we lost both tosses and we were shooting at their end, so considering that, the first four penalties we took were of a really, really high quality. “And even Jack’s, he puts it in the corner and the goalie makes a good save. That can happen. I thought we showed a good level of composure in the shootout, they took really good penalties as well and it went their way.” Asked what message he gave his players prior to the shootout, he said: “We have a process, we practiced them yesterday. It was mostly just making sure everyone’s clear on the order and following the process that we’ve put in place and then being confident to step up and take the penalties and confident that hopefully we’d manage to make a save. “But that wasn’t meant to be tonight. But, as I say, I think we took some good penalties tonight as well.” Quizzed on whether he felt Murillo had fouled Delap on the edge of the box during extra-time with referee Tony Harrington waving away Town protests, McKenna said: “I’ve not seen it back, so it’s dangerous to speak too much without having seen it back. “It looked like the type of situation that you wouldn’t go down in unless the defender stuck his leg out because other than that he’s clear through on goal. “I saw the defender dangle his leg, Liam says there’s contact, so to me it seemed like a foul at the time. But I’ve not seen it close up.” Reflecting further on matching the team third in the Premier League over 120 minutes, he added: “I think we managed the game well. It’s a cup competition, so I don’t draw all the comparisons to the league, but I think, certainly against a very good team, we can be proud of the performance. “We knew we had to manage moments in the game. They’re probably the fastest team in the Premier League, the team was so athletic that we were facing tonight, so we knew we couldn’t make the game end to end and 100 miles an hour from the first whistle because it would suit them too much on the transitions. “First half, we tried to control the tempo of the game and slow the game down with the ball and manage the game with the ball, knowing that we could sort of push through the gears a little bit in the second half. “And I thought we did that really well at the start of the second half, started to find the connections a lot quicker and cleaner and started to cut through them a few times as well. “I think deserved to get a goal at that point, then we weren’t able to see the game out. They put a really good ball into the box. “Then I thought in extra-time, both teams fought really well. There were lots of tired bodies on the pitch. I think having to make the two subs early in the game for two of your defenders is a big challenge, especially when they can bring on, I’m not sure if they did, but five pretty attacking players across the latter stages of the game and we’re two defenders down from earlier. That makes it a challenge in terms of the fresh legs needed to maybe go and win the game. “But we still had one or two moments and we defended with a great resilience. There was lots in the game that the players will take belief and confidence from.”

PortmanTerrorist added 23:49 - Mar 3

Axel out again for Sat I assume based on comments, and Burgess limped off too. Could do worse than start the 3 who finished the game; been saying it all season but there is barely any downgrade in quality (none in my opinion) when Woolfy plays, but crucially he helps us move the ball out from defense. WIthout him we seem to struggle to play out the way we know we are set up to do which means we do more defending which is not very bright. 2

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 00:01 - Mar 4

Given there are 2 tosses for the shootout I'd have thought whoever wins the first for what end the other team would get given the choice of 1st or 2nd. 0

armchaircritic59 added 00:05 - Mar 4

Agree with the Woolfy comment PortmanTerrorist, unsure if we're in a minority in here or not, but I make my opinions based on what I see, and not what I'm pre prejudiced about, and he is most certainly our calmest defender with the ball at his feet. Maybe KM feels " obliged " to play DO's and JG as they've cost money, though personally I'd play the players who I thought would be the best option, whether they cost a small fortune or nothing at all. Maybe that's why I don't manage a football club!



Not a dig at KM, he's done an amazing job just getting us where we are, more a comment on my philosophy. 2

