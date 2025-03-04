Scotland Boss Clarke Watches Hirst

Tuesday, 4th Mar 2025 16:06 Scotland boss Steve Clarke was at Town’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest last night to run the rule over Blues striker George Hirst. TWTD revealed in October 2023 that the 26-year-old qualified for Scotland through a grandfather, having previously played for England’s U17s, U18s, U19s and U20s, while his father David won three full caps with the Three Lions. Despite reports that the Barnsley-born frontman was ready to switch allegiance to Scotland last summer, Hirst said in November that there had been no talks on the matter. “I'll have to wait and see whether there's a call coming or not!” he said when asked if he’d be interested if he were to be summoned. “I don't know, I can't answer that question right now, that's a conversation for the future, whether that's tomorrow or in five years. “Nothing's changed in my head, nothing been spoken about. There's been no conversations or anything like that. Just coming in here, Ipswich is my main and only focus right now. “It's completely out of my hands,” he added. “For me, like I say, it's just about focusing on what I can do for Ipswich, and ultimately that's going to take me where it needs to take me.” However, it appears the situation has moved on with Clarke at the City Ground to take a look at Hirst, who scored his third goal of the season in only his third start of the campaign. Scotland face a UEFA Nations League play-off with Greece later this month as they seek to keep their place in League A. The Scots travel to Athens on March 20th with the return at Hampden Park on March 23rd.

Photo: Matchday Images



