Injury Ends Fleischer's Swifts Loan

Wednesday, 5th Mar 2025 12:36

Academy keeper Alan Fleischer’s loan spell with Isthmian League North Division Heybridge Swifts has been cut short due to injury.

Second-year scholar Fleischer joined the Essex side at the start of January and made eight appearances, suffering an ankle problem in Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with Redbridge.

“Unfortunately that’s the end of my loan after an injury last Saturday that will keep me out until the rest of the season,” Fleischer wrote on social media.

“I want to thank Heybridge Swifts for having me and allowing me this opportunity in my career. Thank you to everyone at the club for helping me feel welcome.”





