Cheaper Entry For Town Season Ticket Holders at Needham Market

Wednesday, 5th Mar 2025 16:29

Needham Market are offering adult Town season ticket holders admittance to their crucial Vanarama National League North game against Marine at Bloomfields on Saturday afternoon at a bargain price (KO 3pm).

While the Blues are in action at Crystal Palace, adult Town season ticket holders not going along to Selhurst Park can watch Suffolk’s highest-ranked non-league side for £10, while all children aged under 16 will be admitted free.

Needham Market are currently 21st in National League North, the final relegation spot, with Marine two places and five points ahead of them having played one more match.





Photo: Needham Market FC