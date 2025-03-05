FA Charge Wolves Forward Cunha

Wednesday, 5th Mar 2025 17:51 Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has been charged by the FA with acting in an improper manner following his red card during his side’s FA Cup defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. Having levelled for the Old Gold, who are 17th in the Premier League, one place and five points ahead of the Blues, to make the fifth round tie 1-1, Cunha was dismissed by referee Sam Barrott in the closing moments of extra-time for punching, kicking and headbutting Cherries defender Milos Kerkez. The Brazilian international subsequently appeared to refuse to leave the touchline while arguing with staff who were pointing him towards the dressing room and the FA has now confirmed that he has been charged in relation to his reluctance to leave the pitch. A statement reads: “Matheus Cunha has been charged following the FA Cup tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 1st March. “It’s alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner around the 121st minute of the fixture after his dismissal. Matheus Cunha has until Monday 10th March to provide a response. Regulation and Discipline update on @Wolves: pic.twitter.com/eBejqm5y4f — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 5, 2025 A red card for violent conduct triggers an automatic three-match suspension and Cunha now looks set for a longer spell on the sidelines. Following Town’s 2-1 win at Molineux in December, Cunha elbowed and aggressively removed a member of the Blues’ security staff’s glasses. The clash was missed by referee Simon Hooper but the 26-year-old later accepted an FA charge and was suspended for two matches and fined £80,000. That incident may be taken into account when the latest charge is considered by an independent regulatory panel. As it stands, Wolves’ 15-goal top scorer is set to miss the Premier League games against Everton, Southampton and West Ham with a one-match extension seeing him also unavailable for the trip to Portman Road on Saturday 5th April. Cunha apologised to his teammates for his dismissal in an Instagram story after Saturday’s match: “In the end, another game where you guys did your best. I couldn’t lose my head at the end. Sorry.” Head coach Vitor Pereira said: “After this game the emotional side was very high. A lot of pressure. In the end [Cunha’s reaction] is what can happen. It should not happen, but this is something that happens in football and we must deal with the situation.” From scoring a worldie to this! 😮



Matheus Cunha was sent off for punching, kicking and headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez in their #FACup tie. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/F3Vd29S7Qu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 1, 2025

Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



matty81 added 18:01 - Mar 5

One game for the punch, one for the kick and one for the headbutt, seems like a lovely guy.

1

chorltonskylineblue added 18:13 - Mar 5

This from the BBC Sport website (Wolves feed) earlier today:



"Cunha was suspended for two games in January after clashing with a member of Ipswich's security and grabbing his glasses from his face following the visitors' 2-1 win at Molineux in December.



That is not expected to be a mitigating factor in any further ban if the Brazil international is charged."



So looks like they'll judge this incident just on its own. 0

trevski_s added 18:17 - Mar 5

"Its alleged that he acted in an improper manner"....alleged???



At least the second offence like this this season so should really be suspended for a much longer period than the standard 3 games for this sort of offence. Wolves themselves should also be punished for failing to control their players both on and off the pitch (again on multiple occasions) 0

SickParrot added 18:38 - Mar 5

Red carded for punching, kicking and headbutting a player. That's more than violent conduct, it's a serious assault. He must be banned for at least 4 games and should be required to complete an anger management course before he's allowed to play again. If he doesn't learn to control his temper he could seriously injure someone.

0

baldman added 18:39 - Mar 5

And available just in time to play us shock horror 0

SpiritOfJohn added 18:45 - Mar 5

The previous offence can't possibly mitigate this one - that doesn't make any sense. However, it could compound it.

No doubt he will admit the charge, while at the same time claiming he did nothing wrong, and then he will offer to buy the Bournemouth player some new shin pads.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments