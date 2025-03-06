Bournemouth Match Moves Back a Day

Thursday, 6th Mar 2025 12:35 Town’s Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has moved back a day to Wednesday 2nd April (KO 7.45pm). The match was previously set for the Tuesday but has switched due to the Cherries’ FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City being played on the preceding Sunday.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hatch added 12:41 - Mar 6

Now an 18 day gap without a game preceding this as opposed to 17. Could fit two Dubai trips into that time 0

trevski_s added 12:43 - Mar 6

Wolves game will probably get pushed back a day or 2 now as well 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments