Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Bournemouth Match Moves Back a Day
Thursday, 6th Mar 2025 12:35

Town’s Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium has moved back a day to Wednesday 2nd April (KO 7.45pm).

The match was previously set for the Tuesday but has switched due to the Cherries’ FA Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester City being played on the preceding Sunday.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



hatch added 12:41 - Mar 6
Now an 18 day gap without a game preceding this as opposed to 17. Could fit two Dubai trips into that time
0

trevski_s added 12:43 - Mar 6
Wolves game will probably get pushed back a day or 2 now as well
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 298 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025