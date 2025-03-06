Szmodics and Tuanzebe Set For Ops as McKenna Gives Lowdown on Injury Woes
Thursday, 6th Mar 2025 14:54
Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed forward Sammie Szmodics and defender Axel Tuanzebe are both set for surgery, while Cameron Burgess is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, Kalvin Phillips, Omari Hutchinson and Julio Enciso could all be back in the squad, Christian Walton is expected to return, but Aro Muric is sidelined having had an injection.
Tuanzebe and Burgess were subbed at half-time during Monday night’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest with hamstring and calf injuries respectively, while Szmodics and Conor Chaplin both missed out with recurrences of the ankle and knee injuries they suffered at the turn of the year, while McKenna said afterwards one or two others were ended the game with knocks.
“It's probably a long story, to be fair,” McKenna said when asked about the injury situation from Monday. “We're still in the process of assessing some.
“In terms of those who went off the pitch, Axel won't be available this weekend and Cameron Burgess is still being assessed.
Tuanzebe’s hamstring injury isn’t as serious as the one he suffered earlier in the season, also at the City Ground, but the Blues will take the opportunity of the DR Congo international not being available for him to have another op on the hand he badly cut while washing up towards the start of the campaign.
“So between that, which is going to take a period of recovery, and the muscle injury he has, he won't be available this weekend, and we'll make assessments from there.”
Better news is that on-loan Brighton forward Enciso and key attacker Hutchinson could also be back.
Pressed on how lengthy Szmodics’s absence might be, he added: “It’s going to be a significant period. It’s an ankle injury he originally picked up with a tackle in the Fulham game and had a recurrence of it in the Coventry game and then he had a recurrence of it just after the Man United game.
“He’s going to be out for, I don’t know the exact timescale, but it’s certainly going to be a good number of weeks and if we see him this season, it will be in the last couple of fixtures.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll see him before the end of the season, but the exact timescale we can’t be sure.”
Keeper Walton, who has been out since the Liverpool match with a groin injury, looks set to be back on the bench at Selhurst Park, while Muric is now out of action having been involved in squads despite having a shoulder issue.
“Christian’s going to be in the squad this weekend, hopefully,” McKenna said. “On the list of things, Aro has had an injection in his shoulder. He’s done really well to be available for the team over the last couple of weeks, he’s been carrying a shoulder injury and he’s made himself available for the bench if we needed him to play.
“But it’s got to the point where he needed to get it addressed, so he’s had an injection in his shoulder, so he won’t be available for this weekend and if Christian gets through the next 48 hours, he’ll come back into the squad.”
Quizzed on why he believes Town have suffered quite so many injuries this season, he reflected: “I think on the why, there's never one reason. There's always going to be a multitude of them, not all of them we'll reflect or share publicly but, of course, we'll do that internally.
“We haven't had a very high proportion of muscle injuries which are ones that you always reflect on a little bit more to see is there and that can be adapted.
“But I also think there are a lot of different factors that we're not in control of and it's about making the best of the situation which I think many times this season the group has done, and we're going to have to do it between now and the end of the season as well.”
Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
